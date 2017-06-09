Tom Staar new single 'Drift'

MUMBAI: British DJ and producer Tom Staar has announced his long-awaited return to Steve Angello’s revered imprint. His new single, ‘Drift’ will be released on 16 June via Size Records.

‘Drift’ is a bold display of Tom’s dynamic production style. The energetic track boasts euphoric melodies and a menacing bassline, before falling into a plethora of swirling synths and bold drum patterns.

Another product of the UK’s thriving dance scene, Tom Staar has propelled himself as one of the rising stars of the big room genre. His previous releases on Steve Angello’s imprint, ‘Totem’ (with Ansolo) and ‘Jericho’ (with Kryder) both became firm fixtures in Beatport’s Top 100 chart. Overall, the two singles have hit almost two million combined streams on Spotify alone. Elsewhere, the DJ and producer has crafted official remixes for the likes of Axwell / Ingrosso, Armin Van Buuren and Galantis to name a few.

Gearing up for a hectic summer ahead, Tom will be returning to Ibiza next month, where he is due to perform at Amnesia, Pacha and the recently launched in Ibiza. Another solid display of his big room house style, ‘Drift’ is ready to take its place as this year’s summer anthem, adding to his already flourishing career.