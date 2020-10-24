For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Oct 2020 14:17 |  By RnMTeam

Mako releases new single 'Again' ahead of sophomore album

MUMBAI: Today sees the release of the new Mako single ‘Again’ which, like the vast majority of his work is written, produced, and performed by Alex Seaver. ‘Again’ comes on the back of three singles, ‘Coyote’, ‘Chameleon’, and ‘Parable’ released earlier in the year, and like those singles, is a genre-bending track which will continue to stir anticipation for his sophomore studio album, 'Fable' due early December.

STREAM/DOWNLOAD: MAKO - ‘AGAIN’ [ULTRA MUSIC]

‘Again’ opens with a graceful piano melody with Seaver’s subtle and captivating vocals floating above an ever-changing sonic landscape.

Mako says, “This entire record has been about challenging myself. Taking something familiar while reaching for something else that I haven't heard before. With ‘Again’, I really hoped to take on that dense, awe-some, and melancholic effect of a full orchestra - and press it through the filter of a grooving electronic cutout.”

‘Again’ is indeed a conundrum, melding future-base sensibilities with acoustic and orchestral elements to form a dark, intriguing, and at the same time charming, electro – alternative anthem.

Moving in a new creative direction and abandoning genre restrictions since the release of the debut album ‘Hourglass’, Mako has showcased his undeniable musical talent with each new release in his discography. As a proficient and multifaceted musician, his dedication to his craft is evident as he expands the project into new territories. His recent singles ‘Parable’, ‘Chameleon’, ’Murder’, ‘Breathe’, and ‘Coyote’, have all given glimpses of what is to come in the forthcoming album, ‘Fable’.

Since forming Mako in 2011, Seaver has worked on a slew of singles and collaborations with artists as varied as Illenium, Lindsey Stirling, R3HAB, and Steve Angello, all of which supplement his output as Mako. As the release of his second album approaches, Seaver has continued his work with the video game League of Legends alongside Riot Games, co-writing and co-producing many of their biggest releases, as well as being a part of the team scoring Riot Games’ debut TV series ‘Arcane’.

Continues Seaver, “I think everyone knows at this point that I love being in the studio. I’m hoping that the world takes a turn for the better next year and that I will have the opportunity to go out on the road, play some of the songs from the new album.”

Tags
Karma Chameleon murder ILLENIUM R3hab Steve Angello
Related news
News | 09 Sep 2020

CloudNone reveals ATTLAS remix for 2018 breakout single 'From Here'

MUMBAI: CloudNone is back on the release radar once again with a new ATTLAS remix of his track ‘From Here’.

read more
News | 14 Jul 2020

Top 100 DJs go virtual in 2020

MUMBAI: Voting in the world's biggest DJ poll, DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs, kicks off on 15th July 2020 at 12pm BST - with a virtual twist!

read more
News | 18 May 2020

Nurko releases highly anticipated remix of ILLENIUM’s 'Take You Down'

MUMBAI: Rising producer, Nurko is back with his highly requested new remix of ILLENIUM’s 2018 hit record, ‘Take You Down’.

read more
News | 01 Apr 2020

Listen to R3HAB and Andy Grammer's Touching Message to their Families on New Collaboration "Good Example"

MUMBAI: If you need an emotional release from the current state of the world, look no further than R3HAB's new collaboration "Good Example" with singer/songwriter Andy Grammer.

read more
News | 11 Feb 2020

Vh1 Global fest: Global stars root for desi fans & food

MUMBAI: Renowned artistes, rappers, music producers and deejays from across the globe are overjoyed with the warm welcome they received from India's young audience at the just concluded 7th edition of the Vh1 Supersonic music festival in Pune.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City announces bonus issue of Non-Convertible Non- Cumulative Redeemable preference share

MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), India’s 1st Private FM Radio Broadcaster, has reported itread more

News
India’s music industry to have a non-film growth, short-video boom, paywall pressure and more

MUMBAI: As in most countries, the nationwide lockdowns imposed in India to contain the spread of read more

News
NTIA react to Greater Manchester moving into Tier 3

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says: "The announcement today of Greater Manchester going into Tierread more

News
Radio City along with Lowe Lintas' Kaamwapasi.Com helped thousands of people find the right job

MUMBAI: The onset of Covid-19 has posed various challenges especially for the migrant community iread more

News
NTIA reacts to further restrictions being implemented in London and Essex

MUMBAI: The Government today announced further restrictions in London, Essex and Elmbridge, withread more

top# 5 articles

1
See Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's photos of various ceremonies before the big day!

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar, who is likely to get married to Rohanpreeet Singh on Saturday, has posted pictures from their mehendi ceremony. Pictures...read more

2
Hum Ek Hai fame singer Bishwajit Ghosh’s Bengali debut single crosses a million!

MUMBAI: Singer Bishwajit Ghosh dedicates his first Bengali single for Durga Puja Bishwajit Ghosh made his debut with the T-series label song ‘Sau...read more

3
My personal journey reflects in song 'Ae Mere Dil' : Abhay Jodhpurkar

MUMBAI: Abhay Jodhpurkar launched a soulful ballad “Ae Mere Dil”, a very personal track was composed by Jeet Gannguli, written by Manoj Muntashir...read more

4
Indian Ocean pay tribute to Covid heroes in new anthem

MUMBAI: The rock band Indian Ocean has paid tribute to Covid-19 heroes through the anthem of upcoming TV show, Bharat Ke Mahaveer. With lyrics, "...read more

5
FINNEAS reveals new song and video "Can't Wait To Be Dead"

MUMBAI: Six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning musician, songwriter and producer FINNEAS returns with a bold and fiery new song, “Can’t Wait To Be Dead,” a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group