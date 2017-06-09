Riteish Deshmukh turns musician on The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Vivek Oberoi and Riteish Deshmukh were seen having a good time on Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. In between all the fun, Riteish showcased a hidden talent that took everyone by surprise. The actor turned singer on the comedy show that is known to have a special place for music.

Riteish couldn’t resist but showcase his talent by playing a melodious tune with a table and a plastic cup. Now, to create what sounds like music with everyday stuff is remarkable and everyone on the show did applaud the musical act.

A source from the set informed, “Everyone was stunned when Riteish Deshmukh started playing the melodious tone. He gave an amazing performance surprising everyone with his hidden talent which no one knew about.”