editorial
News |  31 May 2017 16:30 |  By RnMTeam

DJ Shaan collaborates with Lost Kings and Tinasche

MUMBAI: DJ Shaan has inked a collaborative deal with Lost Kings for the official remix of ‘Quit You’ featuring Tinasche. The DJ is no stranger to international collaborations having partnered with Tom Swoon and Armada Music for Mirage in the recent past. 

Ever since his track ‘Break Your Ways', DJ Shaan has taken his music in the direction of more future bass sounds, which is amply evident in his remix. Keeping the groovy melodic vibe of the original release, Shaan’s remix of ‘Quit You’ is another one of his signature sounds ever since the young talent began to explore future bass music. As the track progresses, sounds of the dhol and tabla emerge and just as the track’s about to drop, a euphonic flute kicks in. The track moves on to being a happy and melodic future bass anthem until the very end.

Lost Kings is an American DJ duo consisting of Robert Abisi and Nick Shanholtz, based in Los Angeles. The duo gained popularity beginning in 2014 through their official remixes for artists such as Imagine Dragons, Krewella, Halsey, Vance Joy, Echosmith, Rihanna, and Tori Kelly, and through their original EDM/progressive house music. Tinashe Jorgenson Kachingwe, who goes by the stage name Tinashe, is an American singer-songwriter, actress, dancer, and former model born in Lexington and raised in Los Angeles.

DJ Shaan launched his career at Asia’s biggest music festal – Sunburn Goa in 2010 at the mere age of 15. He then went on to being the first Indian to ever perform at the prestigious Tomorrowland Festival in 2014, making him the youngest DJ to play an international festival. As if that weren’t enough, his debut single ‘Light Up The World’ ft. Lauren Evens was picked up by Statement Records and quickly rose to the Beatport Top 15 charts. Shaan has also collaborated with artists Vida and Sandro Silva on tracks 'Hologram' and 'Hooya', respectively.  DJ Shaan has been a regular at homegrown festivals like Enchanted Valley Carnival and Sunburn.

He changed the game with his track ‘Break Your Ways’ released via Armada Music. It's unique sound hit the scene with an element of surprise, conspicuously depicting the change in both his musical and personal styles and went on to be one of the most acclaimed and talked about releases within the subcontinent.

To name a few, DJ Shaan has shared the stage with industry pioneers like Tiesto, Hardwell, Afrojack, David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia, Axwell ^ Ingrosso, Kaskade and Blasterjaxx and has performed all over the world at festivals Ministry of Sound, London; Djakarta Warehouse Project; Busweiser Storm, Shanghai and many more.

Check out the song below:

https://soundcloud.com/shaanmusic/lost-kings-ft-tinashe-quit-you-shaan-remix

