editorial
News |  08 Dec 2020 16:00 |  By RnMTeam

Lost Kings ft Destiny Rogers releases 'Runaway'

MUMBAI: Los Angeles based producers Lost Kings release their new track, “Runaway” ft. rising singer/songwriter Destiny Rogers via Disruptor Records/RCA Records (listen here). The track will be featured on their upcoming EP It’s Not You.

“When we started this record we were in palm springs quarantining and just working on music,” says Lost Kings. “We’ve wanted to work with Destiny Rogers for a while so when she sent the idea for “Runaway” we were stoked. She has such a distinct vibe and sound we wanted to match that with the production. We thought giving the groove of a Miami bass feel while using the guitar to highlight her voice would be a great combo and are so happy with how this record turned out.”

"'Runaway' is about having that special person,” says Destiny. “The one that you would literally do anything for, even if they dared you to run away, you would do it. Lost Kings really killed this track and I'm so happy to be a part of it with them! Hope you all love it!”

Over the last couple of months, the guys have released “Hurt” which features DeathbyRomy’s powerful rich vocals as well as their current single “Oops” ft. multiple Grammy-nominated hitmaker Ty Dolla $ign and critically acclaimed recording artist GASHI and “Mountains” ft. MASN. All three tracks have over 8 million streams worldwide and will also be featured on the upcoming EP.

