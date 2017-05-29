Allman was revered by musicians everywhere: Elton John

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John has paid tribute to singer-songwriter Gregg Allman after his death saying the artiste was revered by musicians everywhere.

The singer posted his photo alongwith Allman on Instagram after the news of Allman's death broke. The singer-songwriter, who founded ‘The Allman Brothers’ Band with his late brother, Duane, died on May 27.

"After the most tragic week for music, there is more sad news. Another great musician has left us. Gregg Allman was revered by musicians everywhere. A kind and gentle soul. Much love to his family and friends," John wrote alongside the photo.

John is among a host of music's biggest stars who paid tribute to Allman on social media, reports mirror.co.uk.

Country music star Keith Urban said: "My heart breaks today at the passing of soul brutha Gregg Allman. Blessings and peace to all the Allman family."

The Beatles member Ringo Starr also paid tribute. He wrote: "Rest in peace Greg Allman peace and love to all the family."

American country music star Brad Paisley said: "What a legacy Gregg Allman leaves behind. Jam on in the great hereafter."

Allman's ex-wife Cher also paid an emotional tribute.

In an apparent reference to their nicknames for each other, she wrote: "I've tried… Words are impossible Gui Gui forever, Chooch."

Cher has a son, musician Elijah Blue, with Allman.

(Source:IANS)