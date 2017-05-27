Defunct: An exclusive 'Submerge Showcase' bash featuring Stiv Hey

MUMBAI: Who would want to miss an ambience that is laid-back yet incredibly zingy along with some hypnotic grooves? Razzberry Rhinoceros is one of the few places in the middle of the city that is just right. Get ready to groove on coming Saturday, that is 3 June 2017 with Nawed Khan, Tuhin Mehta, BLaNK, Mashter, at Razzberry Rhinoceros at Submerge’s ‘Defunct’ . Also, there will be Italian powerhouse Stiv Hey to make it to another new level. We say cherry on top!

‘Defunct’ is an exclusive 'Submerge Showcase' bash! Stiv will fuse some basslines, dark grooves along with his absorbing tunes, followed by some dope spinning by Nawed Khan, Tuhin Mehta, BLaNK, and Mashter.

Organised by Submerge, as an alternative to the mainstream, ‘Defunct’ will bring the techno wave for that evening at Razz. The deck, the lights, the lawn, the bistro, the patio, the bar, along with ‘Defunct’ right by the beach is the best can Mumbai can get at this point in time.