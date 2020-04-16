'Stay positive and motivated'; says Tuhin Mehta to the audience

MUMBAI: Tuhin Mehta, widely known as the pinnacles of India's techno wave spoke to Radioandmusic.com on his take amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
“Honestly speaking general upkeep of the house takes up most of the day! The key is to stay positive and motivated! Plenty of sleep, good food, and good music are the key ingredients,” added Tuhin.
Meanwhile, Tuhin is prepping up for his live performance for ‘Vh1 Quarantunes’ on the Instagram page of Vh1 India on 16th April 2020 at 7 pm. He speaks on this initiative by Vh1, “With everyone in lockdown and being alone at home, this campaign aims to bring people together through the power of music! It's quite simple but effective!
He gave a glimpse into his future projects. “I’m going to be playing some music that I have dug up recently followed by an interactive session with the audience questions. Work on good music so once we are all over this torrid phase in our lives we can push forward with renewed enthusiasm and energy! Right now the world is healing and we need to bide our time for a brighter future!
