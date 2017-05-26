RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 May 2017 19:39 |  By RnMTeam

Chris Cornell used other drugs before hanging himself

MUMBAI: Late American musician Chris Cornell had reportedly taken "other drugs" before hanging himself.

According to sources connected to the investigation, the 52-year-old had fresh track marks on his arm, indicating a potential drug injection, when his body was discovered in a Detroit hotel room on May 18, reports tmz.com.

The sources add that the track marks were "obvious."

It was earlier reported that Cornell 's long time house engineer and tour manager, Ted Keedick, had said that Cornell seemed "high" and "f***ed up" during the concert on Wednesday night, hours before his death.

The singer's wife, Vicky, said in a police report that her husband is a recovered drug addict.

His lawyer Kirk Pasich also said that Cornell "may have taken more Ativan than recommended dosages" prior to his death.

The toxicology tests will reveal if there were drugs found in Cornell's system at the time of his death.

(Source:IANS)

Tags
Chris Cornell Ted Keedick Kirk Pasich
Related news
News | 25 May 2017

Chris Cornell cremated in Los Angeles

MUMBAI: Late singer Chris Cornell was cremated here at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in the presence of just four persons, including his widow Vicky. The Soundgarden frontman, who was found dead in his hotel room in Detroit on 18 May , was cremated on Tuesday, reports tmz.com.

read more
News | 22 May 2017

Cornell's friend recounts his final show

MUMBAI: Singer Chris Cornell seemed to be really fighting to get through his show here before suicide, says a friend.

read more
News | 18 May 2017

Singer Chris Cornell dead

MUMBAI: Chris Cornell, lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, has passed away. He was 52. The Grammy-winning rocker was here performing with Soundgarden, which had embarked on a US tour in April.

read more
News | 11 Feb 2016

Netflix's 'Beat Bugs' inspired by 'The Beatles' music

MUMBAI: A Storytelling Company (Grace), Thunderbird and Beyond Screen Production announced today that the highly anticipated children’s series ‘Beat Bugs’ will come to Netflix in August 2016.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mann ki Baat is an ingenious tool of communication: Vice-President

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Hamid Ansari has said that Mann Ki Baat is an ingenious and influentiread more

News
Big FM launches five new stations in UP and Bihar

MUMBAI: We at Radioandmusic.com earlier reported about Big FM launching two new stations in Uttaread more

Press Releases
Red FM's RJ Raunac celebrates his victory with his listeners
,

MUMBAI: RJ Raunac aka Bauaa from 93.5 Red FM recently won the Popular RJ of the Year by people’sread more

News
Radio City returns with Gig City S2

MUMBAI: Radio City is back with Season 2 of Gig City, live radio concert.read more

News
Universal Music India promotes Vinit Thakkar as SVP

MUMBAI: Universal Music India, a part of Universal Music Group, announced that Vinit Thakkar has read more

top# 5 articles

1
Madonna is amazing: Zac Efron

MUMBAI: It seems Zac Efron has a star crush on Madonna. The actor says the singer is amazing and captivating. Efron appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’...read more

2
T-Series tweets against the allegation laid by J-Star

MUMBAI: Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming film ‘Raabta’ has already got into many controversies and the recent topic of debate is the music right of ‘Main Tera...read more

3
Fatherhood changed my life: Liam Payne

UMBAI: Singer Liam Payne says his life changed forever when he became father to his son, Bear, whom he has with his girlfriend Cheryl. The ‘Strip...read more

4
Adlabs Imagica to celebrate anniversary with DJ Chetas and DJ Anish Sood

MUMBAI: Adlabs Imagica will be celebrating its fourth anniversary bash with DJ Chetas, DJ Anish Sood, MH43 India and Aflatunes. Chetas will headline...read more

5
Singer Konark Sarangi launches 'Ghar Jaana Hai'

MUMBAI: On the shores of the Arabian Sea at the picturesque Sun n Sand Hotel in Juhu, unfolded a beautiful musical phenomenon. ‘Ghar Jaana Hai’, sung...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group