For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Jan 2020 18:09 |  By RnMTeam

GRAMMY AWARDS 2020: Complete Winners List

MUMBAI: Relive all the moments from the star-studded extravaganza exclusively in the country on Vh1 India today at 2pm and 9pm

Album of the year

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish

Record of the year

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

Song of the year

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

Best new artist

Billie Eilish

Best rap album

“IGOR,” Tyler, the Creator

Best rap performance

“Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

Best rap song

“A Lot,” 21 Savage featuring J. Cole

Best rap/sung performance

“Higher,” DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Best RandB album

“Ventura,” Anderson .Paak

Best R& B song

“Say So,” PJ Morton featuring JoJo

Best R&;B performance

“Come Home,” Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000

Best urban contemporary album

“Cuz I Love You,” Lizzo

Best pop vocal album

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish

Best pop solo performance

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

Best pop duo/group performance

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best traditional pop vocal album

“Look Now,” Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Best rock album

“Social Cues,” Cage the Elephant

Best rock song

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

Best rock performance

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

Best alternative music album

“Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend

Best country album

“While I’m Livin’,” Tanya Tucker

Best country song

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

Best country solo performance

“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson

Best country duo/group performance

“Speechless,” Dan + Shay

Best dance/electronic album

“No Geography,” The Chemical Brothers

Best dance recording

“Got to Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers

Best comedy album

“Sticks and Stones,” Dave Chapelle

Best music video

“Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

Best contemporary instrumental album

“Mettavolution,” Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best metal performance

“7empest,” Tool

Best traditional R& B performance

“Jerome,” Lizzo

Best new age album

“Wings,” Peter Kater

Best jazz vocal album

“12 Little Spells,” Esperanza Spalding

Best improvised jazz solo

“Sozinho,” Randy Brecker

Best jazz instrumental album

“Finding Gabriel,” Brad Mehldau

Best large jazz ensemble album

“The Omni-American Book Club,” Brian Lynch Big Band

Best Latin jazz album

“Antidote,” Chick Corea &amp; the Spanish Heart Band

Best gospel performance/song

“Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin

Best contemporary Christian music performance/song

“God Only Knows,” For King &amp; Country &amp; Dolly Parton

Best gospel album

“Long Live Love,” Kirk Franklin

Best contemporary Christian music album

“Burn The Ships,” For King &amp; Country

Best roots gospel album

“Testimony,” Gloria Gaynor

Best Latin pop album

“#Eldisco,” Alejandro Sanz

Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album

“El Mal Querer,” Rosalía

Best regional Mexican music album (Including Tejano)

“De Ayer Para Siempre,” Mariachi Los Camperos

Best tropical Latin album

(tie) “Opus,” Marc Anthony and “A Journey Through Cuban Music,” Aymée Nuviola

Best American roots performance

“Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles

Best American roots song

“Call My Name,” I’m With Her

Best Americana album

“Oklahoma,” Keb’ Mo’

Best bluegrass album

“Tall Fiddler,” Michael Cleveland

Best traditional blues album

“Tall, Dark &amp; Handsome,” Delbert McClinton &amp; Self-Made Men + Dana

Best contemporary blues album

“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

Best folk album

“Patty Griffin,” Patty Griffin

Best regional roots music album

“Good Time,” Ranky Tanky

Best reggae album

“Rapture,” Koffee

Best world music album

“Celia,” Angelique Kidjo

Best children’s album

“Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype,” Jon Samson

Best spoken word album (includes poetry, audiobooks and storytelling)

“Becoming,” Michelle Obama

Best musical theater album

“Hadestown,” original Broadway cast recording

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

“A Star Is Born,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best score soundtrack for visual media

“Chernobyl,” Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best song written for visual media

“I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version),” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best instrumental composition

“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite,” John Williams

Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella

“Moon River,” Jacob Collier

Best arrangement, instruments and vocals

“All Night Long,” Jacob Collier featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 &amp; Metropole Orkest

Best recording package

“Chris Cornell,” Chris Cornell

Best boxed or special limited-edition package

“Woodstock: Back to the Garden - The Definitive 50th Anniversary,” various artists

Best album notes

“Stay ’68: A Memphis Story,” Steve Greenberg

Best historical album

“Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection,” Pete Seeger

Best engineered album, nonclassical

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish

Producer of the year, nonclassical

Finneas

Best remixed recording

“I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix),” Madonna

Best immersive audio album

“LUX,”Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene and Nidarosdomens Jentekor

Best engineered album, classical

“Riley: Sun Rings,” Kronos Quartet

Producer of the year, classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Best orchestral performance

“Norman: Sustain,” Los Angeles Philharmonic

Best opera recording

“Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox,” Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus

Best choral performance

“Duruflé: Complete Choral Works,” Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir

Best classical instrumental solo

“Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite,” Nicola Benedetti

Best chamber music/small ensemble performance

“Shaw: Orange,” Attacca Quartet

Best classical solo vocal album

“Songplay,” Joyce DiDonato

Best classical compendium

”The Poetry of Places,” Nadia Shpachenko

Best contemporary classical composition

“Higdon: Harp Concerto,” Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare &amp; the Rochester Philharmonic

Orchestra

Best music film

“Homecoming,” Beyoncé

Tags
Grammy Awards Billie Eilish Beyonce Chris Cornell Singers winner
Related news
News | 28 Jan 2020

Miley not invited to Grammys over her love for cannabis

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus has shared her own theory on why she wasn't invited to the 2020 Grammy Awards and said that it was related to her love for cannabis.

read more
News | 27 Jan 2020

Billie Eilish sweeps top awards at 2020 Grammys

MUMBAI: Singer Billie Eilish swept the top Grammy categories, including album of the year, on Sunday night. She is the youngest and the second artiste to win in the major four categories at the prestigious awards ceremony.

read more
News | 27 Jan 2020

Chris Cornell bags posthumous Grammy award

Los Angeles, Jan 27 (IANS) Singer Chris Cornell won a posthumous Grammy award in the Best Recording Package category here on Sunday.

read more
News | 25 Jan 2020

Billie Eilish admits harboring suicidal thoughts once

MUMBAI: Singer Billie Eilish has opened up about her mental health struggle and how she harbored suicidal thoughts in 2018.The Grammy nominee made the confession on "The Gayle King Grammy Special".

read more
News | 23 Jan 2020

Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lizzo and many more global music icons vie for 62nd GRAMMY Awards, airing exclusively on Vh1 India

MUMBAI: “Music can change the world because it can change people.” – Bono (U2), 22-time GRAMMY-winner.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM Bangalore receives national media award from the President for creating voter awareness

MUMBAI: RED FM Bangalore recently received a national media award from the President of India Shread more

News
BIG FM set to regale its listeners by launching the 7th season of 'Big golden voice' presented by IDFC first bank

MUMBAI: In what is set to be a treat for music lovers, BIG FM, one of the biggest networks in thread more

News
Radio City revamps its app; amps up its focus on entertainment content

MUMBAI: Radio City recently launched its revamped mobile app.read more

News
'Swagatam-Som do Oriente' only Indian Radio Programme in Portugal, celebrates 33rd anniversary

MUMBAI: Swagatam-Som do Oriente’s first programme was broadcasted on 23rd January 1987.read more

News
Sony Music Entertainment restructures management structure in Asia and the ME

MUMBAI: We all know of him as this affable but tough music exec based out of India and has been read more

top# 5 articles

1
Justin Bieber feared he would cheat on Hailey Baldwin

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber questioned whether or not he would be able to commit and stay faithful to his wife Hailey Baldwin before he proposed to...read more

2
Raja Kumari: Women underrepresented in music industry

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated Indian-American songwriter-rapper Raja Kumari feels women are underrepresented in the music industry and says celebrating...read more

3
Z-Stars to perform in India for the first time at Vh1 Supersonic 2020

MUMBAI: Gen-Z rising stars, Z-Boys and Z-Girls from the first season of Z-POP Dream will make their debut in India at India’s biggest music festival...read more

4
Snoop Dogg shares mom's comforting text after Kobe Bryant's death

MUMBAI: Rapper Snoop Dogg is banking on a text message his mother sent him, to tide over the grief of basketball legend Kobe Bryant's demise.Dogg...read more

5
Supari Studios reveal the story behind Emiway's 'Machayenge'

MUMBAI: Award-winning content studio, Supari Studios launches the second leg of its documentary series ‘Story Behind The Song’ breaking down Indian...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group