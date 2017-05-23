I feel the need to pinch myself even today: Singer Aditi Paul

MUMBAI: Singer Aditi Paul is flying high with the success of her latest 'Baahubali' track 'Veeron Ke Veer Aa'. The track has brought her back on the Bollywood circuit and the feeling is still sinking in for Paul.

“I am extremely happy with the success of 'Veeron Ke Veer Aa'. People usually don’t watch dubbed movie songs but my track is doing extremely well. My Facebook inbox is full of messages,” giggled Paul.

Not just one song but her musical journey is unbelievable for Paul. “I feel the need to pinch myself even today,” confessed the singer who has worked with some of the biggest music composers in both South and Bollywood music industry. The list includes Sanjay Leela Bhansali and AR Rahman.

“I come from an academic background. So, everything around me is surprising, overwhelming and unbelievable. I may not be singing 50 songs a year, but I am besieged with every song that I get,” confessed the songstress.

When asked if ‘Baahubali’ has helped her make her presence felt in Bollywood she stated, “Bollywood gives you a national platform but at the end of the day it's about working with good people. I get to learn so much from them. I had no idea how big 'Ang Laga De Re' from 'Ram Leela' was when I bagged it. So, I am just grateful to God.”

She further added, “It was 'Indian Idol' that gave me a name. A lot of things changed for me post the show.”

Paul stated that she learnt the art of putting emotions into a song on the show, but she learnt to sing an original much later. “Emoting an original is still difficult for me. Especially, being a Bengali is not easy as the pronunciation of words is very different.”

The singer did learn Urdu for three years to get her diction right. And she still continues to learn music from Pt. Bhavdeep Jaipurwale in Mumbai.

The singer is currently busy working on her first EP. "The EP will have four songs. The video of the first song is ready. I have tried to put different genres of music in the EP but reggae is its base. It also has a classical touch and I am completely in love with it," confessed the singer who is planning to release the EP sometime in mid-June.