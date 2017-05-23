RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 May 2017 17:29 |  By RnMTeam

I feel the need to pinch myself even today: Singer Aditi Paul

MUMBAI: Singer Aditi Paul is flying high with the success of her latest 'Baahubali' track 'Veeron Ke Veer Aa'. The track has brought her back on the Bollywood circuit and the feeling is still sinking in for Paul.

“I am extremely happy with the success of 'Veeron Ke Veer Aa'. People usually don’t watch dubbed movie songs but my track is doing extremely well. My Facebook inbox is full of messages,” giggled Paul.

Not just one song but her musical journey is unbelievable for Paul. “I feel the need to pinch myself even today,” confessed the singer who has worked with some of the biggest music composers in both South and Bollywood music industry. The list includes Sanjay Leela Bhansali and AR Rahman.

“I come from an academic background. So, everything around me is surprising, overwhelming and unbelievable. I may not be singing 50 songs a year, but I am besieged with every song that I get,” confessed the songstress.

When asked if ‘Baahubali’ has helped her make her presence felt in Bollywood she stated, “Bollywood gives you a national platform but at the end of the day it's about working with good people. I get to learn so much from them. I had no idea how big 'Ang Laga De Re' from 'Ram Leela' was when I bagged it. So, I am just grateful to God.”

She further added, “It was 'Indian Idol' that gave me a name. A lot of things changed for me post the show.”

Paul stated that she learnt the art of putting emotions into a song on the show, but she learnt to sing an original much later. “Emoting an original is still difficult for me. Especially, being a Bengali is not easy as the pronunciation of words is very different.”

The singer did learn Urdu for three years to get her diction right. And she still continues to learn music from Pt. Bhavdeep Jaipurwale in Mumbai.

The singer is currently busy working on her first EP. "The EP will have four songs. The video of the first song is ready. I have tried to put different genres of music in the EP but reggae is its base. It also has a classical touch and I am completely in love with it," confessed the singer who is planning to release the EP sometime in mid-June.

Tags
Veeron Ke Veer Aa Aditi Paul Baahubali Facebook
Related news
News | 12 May 2017

'Radio': The first song of Salman Khan's 'Tubelight' will be out on 16 May

MUMBAI: Salman Khan, who is all set to entice his fans once again with his forthcoming movie Tubelight during Eid 2017, teased his fans yesterday as he leaked a clue around his first song release.

read more
News | 10 May 2017

Calvin Harris announces star-studded new album out on 30 June

MUMBAI: The stars are coming out for Calvin Harris' new album. On Tuesday afternoon, the record producer and singer took to social media with a big announcement for his fans. After much anticipation, Calvin will release a brand-new album titled Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 this summer.

read more
News | 03 May 2017

Metallica to broadcast part of their final tour rehearsal

MUMBAI: American band Metallica is set to stream a snippet of their final tour rehearsal in a special, 'Now That We're Live', on 9 May on Facebook Live.

read more
News | 29 Apr 2017

Being part of 'Baahubali' unforgettable: Madhan Karky

MUMBAI: Popular writer-lyricist Madhan Karky on Saturday thanked S.S Rajamouli for giving him an opportunity to be part of the 'Baahubali' franchise which he described as an 'unforgettable journey'. In both parts of the franchise, Karky penned a few songs in Tamil.

read more
News | 17 Apr 2017

Technology, music bring people closer: Singer Preety

MUMBAI: Independent singer Preety Bhalla, who met Ilana Segev via social media and later collaborated with the Israeli artiste, says music and advancement of technology are bringing people closer to each other.

read more

RnM Biz

News
ET to fall but broadcasting equipment and IT may rise under GST

NEW DELHI: Even as entertainment duties on entrance to theatres or circus will fall after the Gooread more

News
Radio Mirchi discontinues its operation in Panaji, Goa
,

MUMBAI: ENIL's Radio Mirchi has shut operations at Panaji, Goa station.read more

News
Big FM strengthens its position in Maharashtra launches five new stations

MUMBAI: Big FM has made its presence felt in the state of Maharashtra with the launch of five staread more

News
Mann Ki Baat gains popularity among NRIs, CMs to emulate idea

NEW DELHI: Even as the 32nd instalment of 'Mann Ki Baat' by Prime Minister Narendra Modread more

News
IRF Awards 2017: Red FM and Big FM bag maximum awards

MUMBAI: India Radio Forum an annual event that celebrates the best creative work in the Indian rread more

top# 5 articles

1
Mount feat Bright Sparks : 'Melody'

MUMBAI: Mount, Austrian DJ/Producer/Multi-Instrumentalist who conquered global airwaves with his hit single ‘Something Good,’ arrives today with his...read more

2
'Main Tera Boyfriend' a recreation of 'Na Na Na Na'

MUMBAI: The makers of 'Raabta' have released an upbeat party song titled 'Main Tera Boyfriend’ starring the gorgeous lead couple Sushant Singh...read more

3
Cher performs in pasties at Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: Singer Cher just celebrated her 71st birthday, but that didnt stop her from flashing the flesh on stage at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards....read more

4
Drake, The Chainsmokers among first winners at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

MUMBAI: Rapper Drake and The Chainsmokers were some names among the first winners at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. Drake grabbed Top Male Artist...read more

5
DJ Licious remixes 'I Hear You Calling'

MUMBAI: Belgian producer and SHOMI label boss DJ Licious has revealed the official remixes for his latest single ‘I Hear You Calling’. The track has...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group