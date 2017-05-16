Rishi Rich shifts base to Mumbai; looking forward to Bollywood projects

MUMBAI: Musicians and artists from different parts of India come down to Mumbai to fulfill their dream, but it’s rare to see one move from London to Mumbai. Well, Rishipal Singh Rekhi aka Rishi Rich recently moved his base to make his presence felt in Bollywood.

It was director-good friend Mohit Suri who pushed this music producer to come down to Mumbai, India. “My plans were to settle in America and do my music there, but Mohit asked me to come to Mumbai and do some stuff.”

Rishi composed ‘Mere Dil Main’ for Suri’s upcoming next ‘Half Girlfriend’. And this happens to be the only peppy track in the film.

“This song is very close to me because I wanted to bring my sounds to the Indian audience and finally I worked on ‘Mere Dil Main’ solely,” said Rich.

Both Suri and Rich share a special bond and this was also one of the major reasons for the songs success. “I did not find any pressure while making the song maybe because of Suri and my bond. His basic brief was that he wanted a fresh, quirky song. Something that has never been in the Indian market and here we have ‘Mere Dil Main’. I am really happy with the response,” explained Rich.

The composer created this song while he was traveling in between America and London. The final editing and mixing were done in Mumbai.

Rich is now looking at exploring the Bollywood music space along with the independent music.

His upcoming projects include two songs and background score for ‘Behen Hogi Teri’, an entire song playlist for Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer ‘Mubarakan’ and three songs for Karan Deol’s (Sunny Deol’s son) debut film ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’.

Apart from this, the music producer will continue working with people in Canada and America. He is also keen on getting into DJing and background scoring.