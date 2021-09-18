Rishi Rich wins 'Best Music Producer' at 'The Clef Music Awards'

MUMBAI: Rishi Rich has won “Best Music Producer” at the ‘Clef Music Awards’.

Music Producer Rishi Rich who is popularly known for his bhangra tracks, his Hindi remixes and Asian- R&B fusion music bagged the “Best Music Producer” at the ‘Clef Music Awards.'

The Clef Music Awards have been Radioandmusic.com’s first edition of a one-of-a-kind celebration to honor and respect the music accomplishments by performers for the year 2020-2021. This has incorporated musicians, lyricists, composers, bands, record labels, from the Hindi & English language music fraternity pan India.

http://www.radioandmusic.com/clefmusicawards/

Classified into 90 plus categories, The Clef Music Awards has honored music talents. Noteworthy names from the world of music have marked an attendance.