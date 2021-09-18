Rishi Rich wins 'Best Music Producer' at 'The Clef Music Awards'

MUMBAI: Rishi Rich has won “Best Music Producer” at the ‘Clef Music Awards’.
Music Producer Rishi Rich who is popularly known for his bhangra tracks, his Hindi remixes and Asian- R&B fusion music bagged the “Best Music Producer” at the ‘Clef Music Awards.'
The Clef Music Awards have been Radioandmusic.com’s first edition of a one-of-a-kind celebration to honor and respect the music accomplishments by performers for the year 2020-2021. This has incorporated musicians, lyricists, composers, bands, record labels, from the Hindi & English language music fraternity pan India.
http://www.radioandmusic.com/clefmusicawards/
Classified into 90 plus categories, The Clef Music Awards has honored music talents. Noteworthy names from the world of music have marked an attendance.
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more
MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey. read more
MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more
MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more
MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technoloread more
MUMBAI: Justin Bieber has yet another video in YouTube's one billion club. The singer's collaboration with DJ Snake on the French DJ-producer's 2016...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj has repeatedly voiced her scepticism about the Covid-19 vaccine, and claimed to have been invited to discuss her concerns...read more
MUMBAI: Indian music producer, composer, arranger and singer Meghdeep Bose have won multiple awards at the “Clef Music Awards”.Bose who has earned...read more
MUMBAI: BTS have won multiple awards at the “Clef Music Awards”.South Korean boy-band BTS popularly known as Bangtan Boys haVE numerous accolades...read more
MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar won the title ‘Most Loved Female Artist of 2020-2021’ at the ‘Clef Music Awards’.Popular singer Neha Kakkar is one of the well-...read more