Friends Live Plugged Season 6 to be a tribute to Kalika Prasad

MUMBAI: Friends FM has a segment Friends Live Plugged (FLP) that has a series of music concerts happening throughout the year. It features the best of bands from different musical genres from across India and also abroad. Given its legacy, Friends Live Plugged is by far the most anticipated music concert series in the city.

While each season of FLP is special in its own way, the upcoming Season 6, however has a very special place in the hearts of Kolkatans, for it is all about celebrating the music and the life of one of the favourite son of the city, Kalika Prasad.

Folk music essentially, has always been the heart and soul of Bengal, inspiring generation after generation of musicians from Bengal and also the country. Kalika Prasad, who founded the band Dohar, had played a massive role in popularizing and bringing back Bengali folk music into the minds and hearts of people all across the country. Equally significantly, he had also been associated with Friends FM for a long period as its Music Manager.

While his passing away has left a void in the hearts of music lovers, his music will always keep on inspiring us. Season 6 of Friends Live Plugged is all about celebrating this man’s journey, passion and creation.

Paying tribute to his rich legacy, apart from Friends FM, will be the band Bhoomi, Kartik Das Baul and The Bolpur Blues and of course his own band Dohar, who will be performing for the first time after the unfortunate accident.

The event is on 12 May 2017 at Kalamandir Auditorium Kolkata at 6 pm.