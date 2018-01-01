RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  01 Jan 2018 10:00 |  By RnMTeam

RJs share their views on New Year resolutions

MUMBAI: With the coming New Year arrives a resolution. The trend has been around for the longest time, though most of our resolutions last only a fortnight, it’s important to make a few.

Radioandmusic got in touch with your favourite RJs to know their New Year resolutions and also if they do believe in the concept. The answers are way too interesting!

Below are the quotes straight from your favourite RJs.

RJ Malishka – RED FM Mumbai

I do not have any resolution in specific, but yes, I would start learning cooking and driving the coming year. I am sure 2018 will be way better than 2017.

RJ Smriti – Friends FM Kolkata

So, honestly, I don’t believe in New Year resolutions at all. I’m a hassle-free soul with lots of positivity. Just that every moment I wish to obtain courage and lots of it, along with inexhaustible energy to keep the Friends FM listener, entertained and cheered up throughout 2018. If they are happy trust me I’m the happiest. Wishing everyone all the love and luck for the New Year, new beginnings.

RJ Rishi Kapoor - RED FM Mumbai

I have started working on my resolution long time back which is to get fit and healthy. This also continues on-air by talking about getting fit and the best part is the listeners also keep motivating me and advising me as of how well can I work on myself.

The RJ who is recently out of the hospital with a borderline dengue has not let his motivation go down. He will keep going in spite of such hassles in between.

RJ Sangy – Ishq FM Mumbai

To spend more time with people than on phone is my New Year resolution. I have noticed that whenever I am around people or even on a date, I am just Instagramming or Facebooking. So, this coming year, I will try to connect with people more often.

The morning RJ runs a special segment on Tuesday’s called the ‘Tech Tuesday’. The coming year, RJ Sangy will get a few more exciting segments on her show.

RJ Pritam – Redtro Mumbai

I have never followed any resolution and so do not have any this time. I believe if you want to do something, why wait till 31st? Just do it the moment you think about it. If you want any change within, no need of waiting for a perfect date or time. The perfect time is just the moment you think about it. I believe every day is a new beginning.

The RJ is trying to get into the shoes of production. In the first week of January he will release his first short film named Chaabi. Pritam is not only producing the film but also featuring in it. The film is directed and written by his wife Aman Jot Singh.

RJ Heer – RED FM Amritsar

I believe resolutions are like the gym membership. We follow it for 10 to 12 days and then we stop taking it seriously. So, I do not believe in the concept of New Year resolution and do not have any.

