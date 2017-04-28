Gaana around the globe: A musical journey of 75 days celebrating artists around the world

MUMBAI: All this is a countdown to World Music Day, 21 June. Gaana is aiming through to celebrate those who gave the best to the music industry, not just in India but globally as well.

The campaign #GaanaAroundTheGlobe also reflects the wide range of genres, artists and playlists present on Gaana. So, to honour various artists across geographies, genres and their fans, Gaana kickstarted this 75-day long celebration of world music.

Gaana has chosen iconic Bollywood, International and Regional artists where every day they push out one with a playlist that has the best of their music along with a summary of the artist's life and career so far.

Musicians and artists like AR Rahman, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Amit Trivedi, Mohit Chauhan, Rapstar Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Lucky Ali, Sona Mohapatra, Alka Yagnik, Kishore Kumar, and international artists like Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar, Linking Park, Sia, Rihanna, Snoop Dog, and Ed Sheeran among others have already featured in this movement.