RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Apr 2017 18:15 |  By RnMTeam

Gaana around the globe: A musical journey of 75 days celebrating artists around the world

MUMBAI: All this is a countdown to World Music Day, 21 June. Gaana is aiming through to celebrate those who gave the best to the music industry, not just in India but globally as well.

The campaign #GaanaAroundTheGlobe also reflects the wide range of genres, artists and playlists present on Gaana. So, to honour various artists across geographies, genres and their fans, Gaana kickstarted this 75-day long celebration of world music.

Gaana has chosen iconic Bollywood, International and Regional artists where every day they push out one with a playlist that has the best of their music along with a summary of the artist's life and career so far.

Musicians and artists like AR Rahman, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Amit Trivedi, Mohit Chauhan, Rapstar Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Lucky Ali, Sona Mohapatra, Alka Yagnik, Kishore Kumar, and international artists like Justin Bieber, Kendrick Lamar, Linking Park, Sia, Rihanna, Snoop Dog, and Ed Sheeran among others have already featured in this movement.

Tags
Gaana AR Rahman Arijit Singh Shreya Ghoshal Amit Trivedi Mohit Chauhan Badshah Neha Kakkar Lucky Ali Sona Mohapatra Alka Yagnik Kishore Kumar Justin Bieber Kendrick Lamar Linking Park Sia Rihanna Snoop Dog Ed Sheeran
Related news
News | 28 Apr 2017

Neha Kakkar's siblings surprise her on TV show

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar, who is currently seen as a mentor on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 6’, was in for a surprise when her siblings -- singers Sonu and Tony Kakkar -- came on the popular singing reality show.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2017

Amaal supports Armaan; dissects Sonakshi and Luv Sinha on social media

MUMBAI: Well, this week has been more than just chaotic for Sonakshi Sinha and many other singers, courtesy her speculated performance at Justin Bieber's concert.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2017

Salim Merchant debuts as an RJ on Big FM

MUMBAI: Bollywood's singer-composer Salim Merchant, one-half of the Salim-Sulaiman duo, will be hosting a show on Big FM from mid-May titled ‘#Salim'. The show will be aired in a prime time band, in existing and new launched Hindi stations of Big FM.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2017

AR Rahman dons new role for 'Le Musk'

MUMBAI: The Grammy and double Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has added another feather in his cap. The singer-composer marks his directorial debut with ‘le Musk’. Rahman revealed the first posters of his upcoming film, yesterday.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2017

Composers, singers, lyricists stars of my life, says Mohit Suri

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Mohit Suri says composers, singers and lyricists have always been stars of his life. Asked if he thinks lyricists often don't get recognised for their work in Bollywood, Suri said: "No not at all".

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
92.7 Big FM honours Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule

MUMBAI: Big FM indulged in Maharashtra Day celebration; the most iconic day for the state, in itsread more

News
Saavn to explore the history and evolution of Jazz this International Jazz Day

MUMBAI: On International Jazz Day, which is celebrated worldwide on 30 April, Saavn will bring ouread more

News
Fever FM increases ad rates by 20 per cent

MUMBAI: Advertisement is a major revenue source for radio stations, but retaining listeners is aread more

News
BARC Week 16: Mastiii stays numero uno, B4U Music continues to be at the second spot

MUMBAI: In week 16 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, all India (U+R) Mastiii read more

Press Releases
IRAA nominations extended to 10 May in response to incoming submissions

MUMBAI: The Indian Recording Arts Academy (IRAA) awards today announced that the 2017 entry deadlread more

top# 5 articles

1
Manipuri folk star Mangka goes global with Cla

MUMBAI: Manipuri folk musician Mangka's new single 'Nura Pakhang' (Eu E Tu), a collaborative effort with Portugal’s iconic pop band Clã will be...read more

2
AR Rahman dons new role for 'Le Musk'

MUMBAI: The Grammy and double Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has added another feather in his cap. The singer-composer marks his directorial debut...read more

3
Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' gets a Carnatic twist

MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran’s most recent release ‘Shape Of You’ created quite a buzz globally and since then we have been hearing different versions of the...read more

4
Britney Spears and Mariah Carey inspired singer Ambili Menon

MUMBAI: The independent music community may not be as big as Bollywood, but it’s definitely growing and the latest addition to it is singer Ambili...read more

5
Composers, singers, lyricists stars of my life, says Mohit Suri

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Mohit Suri says composers, singers and lyricists have always been stars of his life. Asked if he thinks lyricists often don't get...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group