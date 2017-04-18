RadioandMusic
News |  18 Apr 2017 17:24 |  By RnMTeam

Chris Brown accused of punching photographer

MUMBAI: Singer Chris Brown is under investigation by police for allegedly punching a photographer who was documenting his nightclub appearance in Tampa, Florida.

The 27-year-old singer-songwriter is believed to have been involved in a fight at nightclub Aja Channelside in the early hours of Monday, and was embroiled in the scuffle when the venue's in-house photographers kept trying to take pictures of him.

According to tmz.com, the 'Loyal' hitmaker and his entourage continually asked the staff to stop taking photographs.

The photographer claims that when he tried to take a crowd shot with Brown in the DJ booth, the singer jumped over a couch and punched him in the face.

The photographer also added that Brown has caused him to suffer from a painful jaw, as well as a split lip, and he is reportedly seeking medical attention.

In the footage of the aggressive brawl -- posted on tmz.com, Brown can be seen wearing a red jumper, running to the side of the stage and throwing punches, before being hurled away.

Tampa Police Department released a statement that they are investigating the incident.

(Source: IANS)

