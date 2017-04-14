RadioandMusic
News |  14 Apr 2017 13:27

Yesudas, Vishwa Mohan Bhatt and Kailash Kher among first batch of Padma recipients

NEW DELHI: Eminent singer K J Yesudas received the Padma Vibhushan, the country's second highest civilian honour, while mohan veena exponent Vishwa Mohan Bhatt was honoured with bags the Padma Bhushan.

At a ceremony held in Rashtrapati Bhavan here, President Pranab Mukherjee presented the Padma awards to some of those who had been named for the awards on 25 January this year.

Renowned playback singer Kailash Kher and actor Sadhu Meher from Odisha also received the Padma Shri in a dignified ceremony.              

Renowned commentator and journalist Cho Ramaswamy was given the Padma Bhushan posthumously, while film analyst Bhawna Somayya of Maharashtra was awarded the Padma Shri for journalism.

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar of Tripura and wrestler Sakshi Malik of Haryana were awarded for Padma Shri from the field of sports.

Other awardees will receive their honours in a second ceremony later.

This year the President of India has approved conferment of Padma Awards to 89 persons as per the list below. The list comprises of 7 Padma Vibhushan, 7 Padma Bhushan and 75 Padma Shri Awardees.  19 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 5 persons from the category of foreigners, NRIs, PIOs and 6 posthumous awardees.

Also Read: Yesudas gets Padma Vibhushan, Anuradha Paudwal, Kailash Kher among Padma Shri recipien

Tags
K J Yesudas Padma Vibhushan Vishwa Mohan Bhatt Rashtrapati Bhavan Pranab Mukherjee Kailash Kher Sadhu Meher Odisha Sakshi Malik Dipa Karmakar
explore RNM

