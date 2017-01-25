RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Jan 2017 20:31 |  By RnMTeam

Yesudas gets Padma Vibhushan, Anuradha Paudwal, Kailash Kher among Padma Shri recipien

NEW DELHI: Eminent singer K J Yesudas is to receive the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second highest civilian honour, while mohan veena exponent Vishwa Mohan Bhatt bags the Padma Bhushan.

Actors Sadhu Meher from Odisha and Bharati Vishnuvardhan are among the Padma Shri Awardees. Renowned playback singers Anuradha Poudwal and Kailash Kher get the Padma Shri.

Renowned commentator and journalist Cho Ramaswamy has also been chosen to get the Padma Bhushan posthumously. Film analyst Bhawna Somayya of Maharashtra, and Vishnu Pandya of Gujarat, have been awarded Padma Shri for journalism.

Cricketer Virat Kohli, gymnast Dipa Karmakar of Tripura, and wrestler Sakshi Malik of Haryana, have been chosen for Padma Shri from the field of sports.

Other sportspersons getting the Padma Shri from the field of sport are: cricketer Shekhar Naik and Vikasa Gowda (discus throw) of Karnataka, athletes Ms Deepa Malik of Haryana and Mariyappan Thangavelu of Kerala, P R Shreejesh of Kerala for hockey.

Others who have received awards in the field of music are Basanti Bisht of Uttarakhand, T K Murthy of Tamil Nadu, Laishram Birendrakumar Singh of Manipur, Krishna Ram Chaudhary of Uttar Pradesh, Jitendra Haripal of Odisha, Parassala B Ponnammal of Kerala, Sukri Bommagowda of Karnataka, Mukund Nayak of Jharkhand, and Purushottam Upadhyay of Gujarat. Wareppa Naba Nil of Manipur gets the award for theatre.

Imrat Khan from the United States gets the award for music. H R Shah is another NRI from USA who has got the Padma Shri for journalism.

Chemanchery Kunhiraman Nair of Kerala and Aruna Mohanty of Odisha are getting the Padma Shri for dance.

These awards are conferred by the President at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year. This year the President of India has approved conferment of Padma Awards to 89 persons as per the list below. The list comprises of 7 Padma Vibhushan, 7 Padma Bhushan and 75 Padma Shri Awardees. 19 of the awardees are women and the list also includes five persons from the category of foreigners, NRIs, PIOs and six posthumous awardees.

Tags
K J Yesudas Padma Vibhushan Vishwa Mohan Bhatt Anuradha Paudwal Kailash Kher Padma Shri Virat Kohli Dipa Karmakar
Related news
News | 23 Jan 2017

Social disparity to blame for molestation, rape: Javed Akhtar

MUMBAI: Celebrated Indian poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar on Sunday rebuffed claims that Westernisation leads to rapes and other crimes against women.

read more
News | 18 Jan 2017

Jaipur Literature Festival announces line-up; to go on-air with Red FM

MUMBAI: 10th edition of Jaipur Literature Festival in collaboration with Red FM will be a five-day literary extravaganza.

read more
News | 17 Jan 2017

Bollywood wishes Happy Birthday to 'charming' Javed Akhtar

MUMBAI: Wishing lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar on his 72nd birthday on Tuesday, Hindi film industry celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan and Shekhar Ravijiani, expressed their fondness for the "charming" Padma Bhushan awardee.

read more
News | 24 Dec 2016

Kailash Kher to launch, mentor indie bands

Mumbai: Singer Kailash Kher is set to launch and mentor two indie bands 'SurFira' and 'Indie Routes' at a concert in January next year.

read more
(Picture courtesy: Mid-day.com)
News | 21 Dec 2016

Usha Khanna, Udit Narayan to be honoured with Rafi Puraskar

MUMBAI: Veteran composer Usha Khanna and popular playback singer Udit Narayan will be the recepients of the 2016 Mohammed Rafi Puraskar, to be given away on the iconic singer's birth anniversary on 24 December.

read more

RnM Biz

News
T-Series and its secret sauce for its Youtube No 1 music channel ranking

MUMBAI: The folks at T-Series are celebrating and how.read more

Press Releases
'Sounds of the Soil' come alive with Radio City Freedom Awards Season 4

MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Limited today proudly announces the fourth season of the biggest award tread more

News
Dekkho collaborates with Sony Music for premium video content
Dekkho-sony

MUMBAI: Online video streaming platform Dekkho has entered into a tie-up with Sony Music for premread more

Press Releases
Big FM's 'Big Jammu Run' witnesses over 5000 participants despite cold weather

MUMBAI: Big FM has always rooted for noteworthy causes with an aim to bring about a change for thread more

Interviews
Music has the ability to bring together people from different backgrounds and communities: Farzana Cama Balpande

MUMBAI: Designed and executed entirely by the Puqaar Foundation, and in association with First...read more

top# 5 articles

1
The first timers in 2016

MUMBAI: 2016, to a certain stretch, was an uneventful year for the music ecosystem in India. Film music, positively, continued to be just an arm for...read more

2
Grand jury selects the best for 9th Mirchi Music Awards

MUMBAI: Be it the free fun flowing 'Befikre' music to the soulful heart touching 'Channa Mereya', 2016 marked a year with a variable mix for the...read more

3
Bollywood singers we would love to see on screen

MUMBAI: We don't see them very often because they are the musical voice of our Bollywood stars. They are the ones giving blockbuster songs but are...read more

4
Sony Music acquires the music rights of Mani Ratnam's 'Kaatru Veliyidai'

MUMBAI: Global music giant and No. 1 music label Sony Music signs an upcoming Indian Tamil-language romance film written, produced and directed by...read more

5
Rossdale opens up about incredible moments with Stefani

MUMBAI: Musician Gavin Rossdale says he and singer Gwen Stefani were together for a lovely 20 years and that in itself is pretty incredible. The 51-...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group