Rod Stewart to build pool at mansion for son

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Rod Stewart wants to build a swimming pool at his mansion in the hope that his young son will become an Olympic champion.

The rockstar's 11-year-old son Alastair has shown promise as a swimmer and has already won a host of medals.

Rod, 72, and his wife Penny Lancaster have said how Alastair has ambitions to compete for Great Britain at the Olympics - and now they want to give him a home training base, reports mirror.co.uk.

Rod has plans to build a large pool house in the gardens at Durrington House in Harlow, Essex, reports the Daily Record.

Plans submitted to Epping Forest District Council say the ¬swimming pool will incorporate changing facilities, a bar and a dining area.

(Source: IANS)