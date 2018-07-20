RadioandMusic
News |  20 Jul 2018 17:24

Rod Stewart's 30th album to hit stores in September

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Rod Stewart will release his 30th album, Blood Red Roses, on 28 September.

Blood Red Roses is a personal 13-track collection of originals and three covers.

The album's first single, Didn't I is about the damage drugs can do from a parents' point of view. 

This new album, his first in three years, follows international bestsellers Another Country (2015) and Time (2013). 

"I always think I make albums for a few friends and this record has that intimacy," Stewart said in a statement to IANS. 

"Sincerity and honesty go a long way in life and the same is true in song-writing," added the Grammy winner.

Co-produced by his long-term collaborator Kevin Savigar, Blood Red Roses moves easily from acoustic driven folk through pop/R&B to rock 'n' roll and ballads.

(Source: IANS)

