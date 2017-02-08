RadioandMusic
News |  08 Feb 2017

Mel B's playful anniversary message for husband

MUMBAI: On her tenth wedding anniversary with husband Stephen Belafonte, singer Mel B shared a romantic message for him while also dishing out a playful dig.

Mel B married the movie producer in 2007 following a five-month relationship.

She took to Instagram on Monday night to shut down people who said that their marriage wouldn't last, while also taking a dig at Belafonte, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Alongside a photograph of herself with Belafonte, Mel B wrote: "My baby boo Stephen Belafonte we have been through everything that would normally tear couples apart and we have come out on the other side stronger, you loved me before I even knew how to really love myself, you are my world honey and let's not forget you are a bit of a d***head too. Ten years married."

(Source: IANS)

Stephen Belafonte Mel B ​ Instagram
