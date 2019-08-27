Mel B says her dog is easier on tour than Victoria Beckham

MUMBAI: Singer Mel B has taken a jibe at former Spice Girls bandmate Victoria Beckham, saying her pet dog Cookie is 'cheaper' to have on the road.

"So Cookie joined us on tour. I didn't even want this dog, to be honest, because my friend bought it for my family for Christmas. But I fell in love with her and now she comes everywhere with me. She's easier than Victoria to handle and cheaper," Mel B spoke during Brutally Honest & Fabulous show at the Leeds Grand Theatre, about Victoria, who was called Posh Spice among the Spice Girls, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Mel B, who was called Scary Spice in the band's heydays, also took part in a game of "S**g, Marry, Kill" during the onstage Q&A and said she thinks another Spice Girls bandmate, Emma Bunton (popularly known as Baby Spice), "might be a little bit kinky".

She added that she wouldn't mind being married to Melanie Chisholm, or Mel c, another of her bandmates who was known as Sporty Spice.

"I'd definitely, marry Mel C because she's brilliant in every way. S**g? Probably Baby Spice because although she acts innocent I think she might be a little bit kinky."

She was asked who she would kill out of Victoria and another bandmate, Geri Halliwell or Ginger Spice.

"Who would I kill out of Geri and Victoria? Both of them!" Mel B replied.

She also joked saying the rest of the group 'don't actually know how old Geri is', before addressing the moment she let slip about their one nightstand during 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories', and she said her bandmate wasn't happy with her.

(Source: IANS)