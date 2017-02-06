Salim-Sulaiman to work under PM Narendra Modi's guidance

MUMBAI: Composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, who are famous for scoring in films such as ‘Kurbaan’, ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ ‘Jai Gangaajal’ and ‘Fashion’, are all set to work under India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.

One-half of the duo, Salim Merchant posted a photo of the trio on Twitter today. Merchant captioned it: "It was indeed a pleasure meeting our honourable PM. Excited about working on a few projects under his guidance."

It was indeed a pleasure meeting our Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. Excited about working on a few projects under his guidance. pic.twitter.com/IluQULcxMa — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) February 6, 2017

Also read: Salim-Sulaiman enter the Super Fight League as team owners

They have enthralled audience across the world with their live concerts. They have also performed at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in 2010. Salim-Sulaiman’s recent works include background scores for the films such as ‘Reloaded’ and ‘Kaabil’.

In addition, the composer duo has entered the Super Fight League (SFL) as co-owners of UP Nawabs with Jaskaran Punihani and Navraj Jaura from Jaura Group. SFL, the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) league is all set to enthral the Indian audience beginning 20 January 2017 till 25 February 2017.