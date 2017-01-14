RadioandMusic
News |  14 Jan 2017

Salim-Sulaiman enter the Super Fight League as team owners

MUMBAI: Music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman have entered the Super Fight League (SFL) as co-owners of UP Nawabs with Jaskaran Punihani and Navraj Jaura from Jaura Group.

SFL, the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) league is all set to enthrall the Indian audience beginning 20 January 2017 till 25 February 2017. Bollywood Superstars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal and Randeep Hooda are a part of the inaugural season.

Ajay Devgn will be the co-owner of ‘Mumbai Maniacs’ along with Amit Burman from Dabur, Arjun Rampal will be the co-owner of ‘Delhi Heroes’ along with Aditya Munjal from Hero Cycles. Much-admired actor Randeep Hooda co-owns the team ‘Haryana Sultans’ alongside Kanav Parwal from SPA Capital.

SFL’s CEO & principal founder Bill Dosanjh said, “We are extremely excited to welcome our team owners for the inaugural season of the Super Fight League. The support we’ve received has been unprecedented and will surely help promote combat sports locally across India. We have witnessed Bollywood’s association across sports in India and are proud to partner with them for yet another thrilling chapter.

SFL’s co-founder and two-time world boxing champion Amir Khan adds, “Super Fight League has been a phenomenal success in the United States and in India we aim to create a platform for the youth to showcase their talent at the highest level. We are confident that Super Fight League will create a vibrant sporting ecosystem in India enabling the youth across the nation to aspire.”

There is a distinctive point scoring system that separates Super Fight League from all of the other leagues. Each SFL team will comprise of six players (five male fighters and one female fighter) who will be competing in six different weight categories and evaluated on the basis of a 5 point scoring system. Here’s a great example of how the SFL team competition keeps an audience in their seats. 

Owners of the eight Indian teams are as follows:

The Super Fight League recently signed a momentous deal with Sony Pictures Network India (SPN) who will be the league’s official broadcast partner. Ace TV and radio host Siddharth Kannan will be the official host for the inaugural season which will be telecasted LIVE and exclusive, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 7:00 pm onwards on Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD channels and can also be streamed live on SonyLIV.

