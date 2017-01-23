RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Jan 2017 15:29 |  By RnMTeam

Disappointed with Bollywood songs demeaning women: Prasoon Joshi

MUMBAI: Acclaimed lyricist, screenwriter, and ad guru Prasoon Joshi is disappointed with both Bollywood songs demeaning women as well as the common people who enjoy them and urged bad work be rejected so good work can come up.

Noting that the moral imbalances one can sometimes see in advertising is also a prominent feature of Bollywood, he said he was disappointed with the Bollywood songs that demean women and equally disappointed with ordinary people normalising these songs by dancing to them or singing them.

"The audience has to reject bad work so that good work can be promoted," said Joshi in a session titled ‘Ideate: Freedom to Dream’ on the penultimate day of the Jaipur Literature Festival 2017 on Sunday.

Joshi, whose songs in path-breaking films like ‘Black’ and ‘Taare Zameen Par’ have been much acclaimed, revealed that not all the responses have been positive.

For ‘Maa’ in ‘Taare Zameen Par’, which garnered him the Filmfare Best Lyricist Award, he said he got a "lot of hate mails from males". Clarifying that he was not against fathers but was for mothers, he added he did not like the social norm of imposing the burden of child-rearing on women only and that fathers must take equal responsibility.

On this moral imbalance in advertising especially in promoting ethics of advertising products that may have a harmful effect on society, Joshi, whose ‘Thanda Matlab Coca-Cola’ was voted as one of the 20 best advertisements of the 21st century in a poll, agreed that various filters should be applied when it comes to what is advertised.

He, however, maintained that sometimes, it can be difficult for a single person to halt an enormous campaign by themselves.

Ascribing his success in the ad world to his poetry-writing, he said however noted that "what gives meaning to life can't be peddled as a product".

But as moderator, Yuva Ekta Foundation trustee Puneeta Roy, asked what this said about his career enquired what that said about his advertising career, Joshi said: "There is a transparency to advertising: it never tries to hide its intent. But look at the media instead, who in the name of news, print paid things."

On the other reasons for his success, he said that it was important to give people "give an emotional connection to something that is very physical". .

"You draw a picture in the mind of the consumer that this is not merely a product but an emotion. Nobody consumes a product alone," he maintained.

Reciting a few lines of "Haan maine chookar dekha hain" from ‘Black’, he emphasised the importance of finding beauty in the mundane.

"Loudspeakers should be removed, for the sound of a flute dies in the noise of a loudspeaker," he said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Prasoon Joshi Ideate: Freedom to Dream black Taare Zameen Par Maa Yuva Ekta Foundation Puneeta Roy
Related news
News | 11 Jan 2017

Regional Indian films not threatened by foreign movies: Prasoon Joshi

MUMBAI: Lyricist, screenwriter, and ad guru Prasoon Joshi say the regional film industry in India has nothing to worry about even if there's a growing demand for global content in the country.

read more
News | 01 Dec 2016

Shaan, Prasoon Joshi collaborate for song on demonetisation

MUMBAI: Demonetisation sparks creativity too. Shann, leading playback singer will be releasing a song on demonetisation in a little while.

read more
News | 28 Oct 2016

Javed Akhtar, Anupam Kher to attend literature fest in Delhi

MUMBAI: Celebrities like writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, veteran actor Anupam Kher and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will attend the first edition of Sahitya Aaj Tak, a two-day literature festival to be held in Delhi on 12-13 2016 November 2016.

read more
News | 19 Sep 2016

Drama is overboard on social media: Prasoon Joshi

MUMBAI: Lyricist, screenwriter and ad guru Prasoon Joshi feels social media is in its initial stage and the reflection of real life is missing from the platform because the drama on the platform is overboard.

read more
News | 16 Sep 2016

Prasoon Joshi turns 47, doesn't want 'child' in him to die

MUMBAI: Lyricist, screenwriter and ad guru Prasoon Joshi, who turned 47 on Friday, says as he grows older, he wants to keep the child within him alive.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Advertising, programming conditions relaxed for community radio

NEW DELHI: While holding that the grant of permission agreement will be extended for five years aread more

News
Music Broadcast plans IPO; to make buys

MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Private Limited, which operates one of the leading FM radio stations -- Rread more

Press Releases
92.7 Big Fm changes its name to 'Khushiyon ka BIG Bazaar FM' for a day

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM, India’s largest and No.read more

News
Private FM keeps fingers crossed, hopes Court decides in its favour about news
,

MUMBAI: Following the petition in the Supreme Court, the rationale of the government in not permiread more

News
Friends FM revamps its signature tune; to be listeners BFF
,

MUMBAI: Kolkata's only 24x7 live radio station 'Friends FM' is back in a new avataread more

top# 5 articles

1
Britney Spears moving too fast with Sam Asghari

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears' friends are reportedly worried she is moving too fast with her new boyfriend Sam Asghari. Spears met Asghari on the...read more

2
Rekha Bharadwaj adds magic to 'Yeh Ishq Hai' post Arijit Singh

MUMBAI: Have you heard the female version of ‘Yeh Ishq Hai’ song from upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Rangoon’? The makers of the movie released a...read more

3
Paul Young consumed Rohypnol to wind down after concerts

MUMBAI: Singer Paul Young has said that he used to take Rohypnol to wind down after concerts, before it was banned. "When I perform I still feel...read more

4
Arijit and I did not record 'Zaalima' together: Harshdeep Kaur

MUMBAI: 'Zaalima' has crossed a 40 million views something that not many of us would have predicted, but the song is doing great and its songstress...read more

5
Several Indian stories inspired me to write 'Desi Girls Do It Better': Raool

MUMBAI: Music composer- singer Raool who rapped in 'Housefull 3' and wrote the 'Jaeger Bomb' song for ‘Tum Bin 2’ released his first single, ‘Desi...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group