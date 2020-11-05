For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  05 Nov 2020 11:10

Darshan Raval pays tribute to moms in new song

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval has unveiled a new song, Maa. Through the song, he has tried to convey gratitude to mothers all over the world.

The song emphasises on the importance of mothers and their impact on people's lives.

"'Maa' is a special song and it's extremely close to my heart. Nothing can ever express what mothers mean to us but through this song, we have tried to, in a small way, convey gratitude to mothers all over the world. I hope this song touches heart strings of people all over," said the singer.

Meanwhile, during lockdown he got a chance to work on his debut album.

"I wanted to do an album since the last five years, but I think this was the time I could achieve this dream," he had earlier said in an interview with IANS.

"Working on one single song is different and working on one entire album, an entire journey, an entire story, is very different. Every artise dreams of doing an album. I never got the time to work on so many songs together. Album needs a lot of time, a lot of dedication and a lot of hardwork. Not only me, the entire team has to do that," he had shared.

(Source: IANS)

