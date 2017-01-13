Audio show for LGBTQ launched

MUMBAI: Audio show ‘Keeping it Queer’ has been launched as an ode to the journey of Indian LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) community.

The show by Indus Vox Media, digital audio content creators, is said to be the first audio show for LGBTQ community in India.

Harrish Iyer, activist for a number of causes including LGBTQ, was the first guest, read a statement.

Hosted by comedian Navin Noronha, the show welcomes members of the LGBTQ community to share their journey.

Guests on the show discuss everything from their first love, the quirks of their sexuality to the prejudices they face.

Some other guests included gay rights advocate Vivek Patil, bi-sexual activist Sonal Giani, filmmaker Sridhar Rangayan and transgender rights activist Urmi Jadhav.

The first podcast went live on Tuesday.

(Source: IANS)