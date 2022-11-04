Stuti Sinha lends her voice for EORTV's I Love Us 3

MUMBAI: EORTV's new series I Love Us 3- Tu Meri Aashiqui Hai released its first song sung by Singer Stuti Sinha. The song titled 'Tu Zaroorat Meri Ban Gai ho' is a visual treat as it shows the coming together of two female lovers in the series. The series is directed by Digvvijay Siingh, music composed by LK Laxmikant and lyrics by Rahul Kale. The song's theme is based on a meeting of two souls, fully accepting the dark and the light within each other, bound by the courage to grow through struggle into bliss.
A tale of passion, betrayal and love, I Love us 3 is a series that showcases the journey of the two leading characters and how they decide to take their relationship forward by moving to another city. The trailer also showcases bold an intimate scenes between Mahima Gupta and Bushra Shaikh who have played lesbians on screen for the first time ever.
Talking about the song, Creative Director Deepak Pandey says, "This song is a beautiful depiction of two feminine beings in love. There's proclamation of love, care and dependency. Our constant effort at EORTV is to create content that is relatable and relevant in today's times. The music video on our channel already has 300 comments on it so it only goes to show how much the audiences connect with it."
EORTV, India's first OTT and web streaming platform to curate and produce LGBTQ content.
