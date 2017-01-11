RadioandMusic
News |  11 Jan 2017 12:11 |  By RnMTeam

Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher first hated their documentary

MUMBAI: Late actresses Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher initially hated 'Bright Lights' - the documentary about their lives.

"They came around. They hated it at first. They fought like cats and dogs with the directors, who had to kiss their a**es to get it done," an insider told pagesix.com.

Fisher Stevens co-directed the documentary with Alexis Bloom.

Debbie and Carrie eventually decided to promote the documentary, which first screened in May last year at the Cannes Film Festival.

The mother-daughter died last month, just one day apart from each other.

(Source: IANS)

