MUBI announce release date and trailer for award-winning Cannes documentary on climate change in India

MUMBAI: MUBI, the global distributor, streaming service and production company, has released a new trailer for Rahul Jain’s award-winning climate change exposé Invisible Demons – streaming exclusively on MUBI from 4 October 2022.
Emerging award-winning filmmaker Rahul Jain (Machines) directs this climate change exposé which was part of the Official Selection in Cannes Film Festival 2021. In the film, Jain returns to Delhi and explores the dramatic consequences of India’s growing economy through stunning visuals, capturing not only a city in crisis but magnifying our collective climate realities.
Told through striking images and eye-opening accounts from everyday citizens, Invisible Demons delivers a visceral and immersive journey through the stories of just a few of Delhi's 30 million inhabitants fighting to survive. Invisible Demons offers a deeply experiential and new perspective on its subject: the clear and present climate reality. Jain engages the senses by directly stimulating our desire to live in a world with equitable access to clean air and water. Is it possible to imagine this future in Delhi, in India, or anywhere in the modern world?
Produced by Iikka Vehkalahti and Heino Deckert and executive produced by Participant’s Jeff Skoll and Diane Weyermann; and Frank Lehmann.
