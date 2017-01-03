RJs and their New Year resolutions

MUMBAI: New year has arrived and as the trend goes, we all have New Year resolution every year, following it or no is another story.

Given our affection for the radio industry, we at Radioandmusic.com contacted RJs from different cities to know their New Year resolutions. Here is what they had to say --

RJ Nitin from Ishq FM Mumbai has not given a thought to a resolution. He believes that New Year is just a change in date and it gives us a reason to party. So he will continue following his mantra of life: “Being positive, alive and being in Ishq."

Fever FM’s 'Mumbai chi mulgi' RJ Urmin has a career-related resolution. She says, “My concentration is to reach more audience to my show. My dream is to have Arijit Live for my audience”. Now, that's some New Year goal to achieve.

RJ Devangana from Radio Tadka Jaipur has resolutions that go hand-in-hand with her career and personal goals. Devangana has been traveling for shows and plans to soon start a travel blog. Filled with excitement and fun she says, “I wish to travel abroad for my shows. The first place I wish to be is Singapore. I want to see Dolphins dancing.”

Amritsar’s RJ Heer from Radio Mirchi has made one of the biggest resolutions of her life. The Punjabi Kudi who had long hairs got a new haircut on her birthday 1 January. “I never had a haircut in my life hence, as a fresh start I wanted some fresh change. I am also losing weight and maintaining it. People are loving my new look and I am loving the feeling of fresh energies around me,” says Heer.

RJ Meenakshi from MY FM Chandigarh is one of a kind. She says,“ I don’t believe in making one resolution. We have 365 days, make one each day. So even if you can follow 10 out of all, the guilt of not following is always less.”

Big FM’s, RJ Rani's views over resolutions might match with a lot of us. She says, “ I never make a resolution. What is the use? They last for four days and two days are already over.”

Red FM Kolkata’s RJ Praveen has the same thought as Rani and Meenakshi. He says, "Why should I wait till 31st and make a resolution if I want to do something. I will think, decide when I feel and do it.”