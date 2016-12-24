Birth Anniversary Special: Best of Mohammed Rafi
MUMBAI: A recent film dialogue around Mohammed Rafi - 'Woh gaate kam, rote zyada the na?' did not go well with most. Both celebs and commoners came in open to speak about the same.
Thus to strengthen the unanimous vote for the late singer on his 92nd Birth anniversary we at Radioandmusic.com bring some of Rafi's tracks that make you dance and not cry.
These songs are a combination of multitalented singer Rafi and actor Shammi Kapoor.
Check the songs here –
Dil Deke Dekho
Badan Pe Sitare
Yeh Chand Sa Roshan Chehra
Baar Baar Dekho
Aasman Se Aaya Farishta
Laal Chhadi Maidan Khadi
Re Mama Re Mama
Yahoo
Kis Kisko Pyar Karu
Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai