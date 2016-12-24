RadioandMusic
News |  24 Dec 2016 18:17 |  By RnMTeam

Birth Anniversary Special: Best of Mohammed Rafi

MUMBAI: A recent film dialogue around Mohammed Rafi - 'Woh gaate kam, rote zyada the na?' did not go well with most. Both celebs and commoners came in open to speak about the same.

Thus to strengthen the unanimous vote for the late singer on his 92nd Birth anniversary we at Radioandmusic.com bring some of Rafi's tracks that make you dance and not cry.

These songs are a combination of multitalented singer Rafi and actor Shammi Kapoor.

Check the songs here –

Dil Deke Dekho

Badan Pe Sitare

Yeh Chand Sa Roshan Chehra

Baar Baar Dekho

Aasman Se Aaya Farishta

Laal Chhadi Maidan Khadi

Re Mama Re Mama

Yahoo

Kis Kisko Pyar Karu

Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai

Tags
Mohammed Rafi Birth anniversary Shammi Kapoor Dil Deke Dekho Badan Pe Sitare Yeh Chand Sa Roshan Chehra Baar Baar Dekho Aasman Se Aaya Farishta Laal Chhadi Maidan Khadi Re Mama Re Mama Yahoo Kis Kisko Pyar Karu Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai
Not just a jukebox of performers: 101India’s Hip Hop Homeland 2016 review

MUMBAI: Ever since the youth portal 101India came into sincere attention in the music community, read more

Petition filed concerning cheap and vulgar lyrics in Punjabi songs

MUMBAI: An IIM study emerged around the release of Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Udta Punjab’ in June thread more

All genre-inclusive gig series formation Generation WHY to make its debut in January '17

MUMBAI: Initiatives dedicated to a certain genre or ideology have popped up aplenty in the past tread more

For a brand to succeed over nine years with changing interest patterns takes a lot of effort: Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI: 9XM recently turned ‘9’ and celebrated by running a month long campaign that included giread more

BARC Week 50: 9XM pushes Sony Mix back; Dhamaal re-enters

MUMBAI: Broadcasting Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) has released the ratings read more

