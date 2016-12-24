Birth Anniversary Special: Best of Mohammed Rafi

MUMBAI: A recent film dialogue around Mohammed Rafi - 'Woh gaate kam, rote zyada the na?' did not go well with most. Both celebs and commoners came in open to speak about the same.

Thus to strengthen the unanimous vote for the late singer on his 92nd Birth anniversary we at Radioandmusic.com bring some of Rafi's tracks that make you dance and not cry.

These songs are a combination of multitalented singer Rafi and actor Shammi Kapoor.

Check the songs here –

Dil Deke Dekho

Badan Pe Sitare

Yeh Chand Sa Roshan Chehra

Baar Baar Dekho

Aasman Se Aaya Farishta

Laal Chhadi Maidan Khadi

Re Mama Re Mama

Yahoo

Kis Kisko Pyar Karu

Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai