MUMBAI: In recent times, the music and events industry has seen a tough especially with the singers not having any shows and events. To encourage the morale of the budding singers, the Mohammed Rafi Musical Institute launches 'Yahoo' an online singing contest. It is free for one and all above the age of 15 years.
The grandson of the Legendary singer Mohammed Rafi Sahab and the founder of the institute Fuzail Shahid Rafi shares that, "It was during lockdown that the idea of starting an Online Institute for music lovers came to us. Many told us that they have spent the lockdown with Rafi Sahab songs and music. With the passing time, we decided to host an Online singing contest for these music lovers and singers from worldwide. Due to covid situation till today, conducting an online singing contest is still a difficult task hence the concept of an Online singing contest was finalized."
Mohammed Rafi Sahab is present in the hearts of one and all around the world. "Such a competition will not only invite his fans but also the music lovers around the globe to be a part of this event. One can register for free at www.mohammedrafiinstitute.com" says Mrs. Firdaus Shahid Rafi, Daughter-in-law of Mohammed Rafi Sahab and Co-founder of Mohammed Rafi Musical Institute.
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-nread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more
MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey. read more
MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more
MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more
MUMBAI: The stakes have been raised high for Chingari, India’s trendy short-video sharing platform, with its latest collaboration with Pellet Drum...read more
MUMBAI: Bengali sensation and Bollywood singer Madhubanti Bagchi is back again to steal hearts with her music this season with the song ‘Barbaadiyan...read more
MUMBAI: Ekam Bawa who has always been known for his magnificent performance in the Punjabi industry, The singer has finally put an over to the wait...read more
MUMBAI: Singer and actress Shirley Setia who Forbes Magazine referred to as ‘Bollywood's Next Big Singing Sensation’, is out with her latest single ‘...read more
MUMBAI: Rap star Doja Cat has called on world leaders to fight Africa's "devastating hunger crisis". The 25-year-old rap star took to the stage as...read more