News |  27 Sep 2021 17:43 |  By RnMTeam

Mohammed Rafi Musical Institute launches 'Yahoo' an online singing contest

MUMBAI: In recent times, the music and events industry has seen a tough especially with the singers not having any shows and events. To encourage the morale of the budding singers, the Mohammed Rafi Musical Institute launches 'Yahoo' an online singing contest. It is free for one and all above the age of 15 years.

The grandson of the Legendary singer Mohammed Rafi Sahab and the founder of the institute Fuzail Shahid Rafi shares that, "It was during lockdown that the idea of starting an Online Institute for music lovers came to us. Many told us that they have spent the lockdown with Rafi Sahab songs and music. With the passing time, we decided to host an Online singing contest for these music lovers and singers from worldwide. Due to covid situation till today, conducting an online singing contest is still a difficult task hence the concept of an Online singing contest was finalized."

Mohammed Rafi Sahab is present in the hearts of one and all around the world. "Such a competition will not only invite his fans but also the music lovers around the globe to be a part of this event. One can register for free at www.mohammedrafiinstitute.com" says Mrs. Firdaus Shahid Rafi, Daughter-in-law of Mohammed Rafi Sahab and Co-founder of Mohammed Rafi Musical Institute.

