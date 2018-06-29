RadioandMusic
Unforgettable FIFA anthems to get you tuned into FIFA fever

MUMBAI: With FIFA World Cup fever taking over global fans, the world is glued to their television screens. And, when it comes to that one thing, which strikes you, when you think of football, watching your heroes making those memorable goals is just what you dream off! Yes, all soccer players battling to get the cup, isn’t it? And, when it’s a celebration, music is a must.

Hence, for every FIFA World Cup, there has been a FIFA Anthem, where people from the music industry have contributed. These anthems have become the highlight of every world cup as they paved way in the hearts of fans, binding the world together.

We have jotted down a list of the best of them, do check it out.

Ricky Martin - La Copa de la Vida

Shakira - Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)

We Are One (Ole Ola)

The Time of Our Lives

Placido Domingo El mundial Cancin oficial de Espaa1982

