Features |  06 Jun 2018 12:51 |  By RnMTeam

These remix versions of Aastha Gill's 'Buzz' grabbed our attention

MUMBAI: Having garnered over 93 million views, Aastha Gill’s Buzz, featuring Badshah and Priyank Sharma, is still a rage in the country. Recently, the remix version of the song by DJ Chetas was released. But did you know that DJ Chetas is not the only person to have remixed the hit song. Though not big names, but the artists, who have created their remix versions of Buzz were good enough to grab our attention. Hence, we thought of sharing them with you guys so that you get to explore different versions of the party number.

Buzz Remix by DJ Chetas

The gripping version has crossed over 5 lakh 75 thousand views on YouTube.

Bass Boosted by Indian Baas Boosters

The bass boosted remix version of Buzz has actually boosted the already catchy beats of the song.

Extreme Bass Boosted by Surround Sound

This extreme version is also good.

Dance Remix by Vigo

This dance remix of Buzz by Vigo has garnered over five lakh eighty seven thousand views on YouTube.

EDM mix by Vik4S

This EDM mix by DJ Vik4S will give you a Tomorrowland feel.

DJ Dholki Remix

We couldn’t find the name of the DJ but this desi dhol addition to the sensational party number is noteworthy.

Remix by DJ Wasik

The beats of this remix version of Buzz by some DJ Wasik will make you get up and groove.

Party Remix by DJ Vishal

Tune into this party remix version of DJ Vishal on your Saturday night party tonight.

Remix by DJ Sanju

This remix version has a Punjabi tadka.

Remix by DJ Kamlesh Chhatarpur

Check out some DJ Kamlesh Chhatarpur’s remix version of Buzz.

Remix by DJ Arnav Raj

Another remix of Buzz by DJ Arnav Raj.

Remix by DJ Aky Karera

This version is fast and grippy.

Extra Mix by domhell100

A little extra is always good.

Hard Electro mix by DJ Pawan Gwalior

Check out the hard electro mix version by DJ Pawan Gwalior

