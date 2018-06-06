These remix versions of Aastha Gill's 'Buzz' grabbed our attention
MUMBAI: Having garnered over 93 million views, Aastha Gill’s Buzz, featuring Badshah and Priyank Sharma, is still a rage in the country. Recently, the remix version of the song by DJ Chetas was released. But did you know that DJ Chetas is not the only person to have remixed the hit song. Though not big names, but the artists, who have created their remix versions of Buzz were good enough to grab our attention. Hence, we thought of sharing them with you guys so that you get to explore different versions of the party number.
Buzz Remix by DJ Chetas
The gripping version has crossed over 5 lakh 75 thousand views on YouTube.
Bass Boosted by Indian Baas Boosters
The bass boosted remix version of Buzz has actually boosted the already catchy beats of the song.
Extreme Bass Boosted by Surround Sound
This extreme version is also good.
Dance Remix by Vigo
This dance remix of Buzz by Vigo has garnered over five lakh eighty seven thousand views on YouTube.
EDM mix by Vik4S
This EDM mix by DJ Vik4S will give you a Tomorrowland feel.
DJ Dholki Remix
We couldn’t find the name of the DJ but this desi dhol addition to the sensational party number is noteworthy.
Remix by DJ Wasik
The beats of this remix version of Buzz by some DJ Wasik will make you get up and groove.
Party Remix by DJ Vishal
Tune into this party remix version of DJ Vishal on your Saturday night party tonight.
Remix by DJ Sanju
This remix version has a Punjabi tadka.
Remix by DJ Kamlesh Chhatarpur
Check out some DJ Kamlesh Chhatarpur’s remix version of Buzz.
Remix by DJ Arnav Raj
Another remix of Buzz by DJ Arnav Raj.
Remix by DJ Aky Karera
This version is fast and grippy.
Extra Mix by domhell100
A little extra is always good.
Hard Electro mix by DJ Pawan Gwalior
Check out the hard electro mix version by DJ Pawan Gwalior