Features |  29 May 2018 18:10 |  By RnMTeam

Watch these funny versions of Aastha Gill's 'Buzz'

MUMBAI: Aastha Gill’s, Buzz, featuring Baadshah and Priyank Sharma has created the right buzz post its release. The song, which has crossed over 90 million views on YouTube is one of the top chartbusters of 2018. While, many covers and dance versions of the song have been made, we came across these fun animated versions of this upbeat song that has a rap by Badshah. Check out these cute, hilarious videos.

Buzz song in Chipmunk Version

This chipmunk version of Buzz is one of the cutest things we found.

Nobita and Shizuka (cartoon version) by NRT channel

This version is fun to watch.

Shinchan Version by Challenge Master

This version of Buzz, featuring the naughty cartoon character, Sinchan is a must watch.

Pokemon version by Fusion Master

The Pokemon version of Buzz showcases the love story of Ash and Serena.

Talking Tom Version by See and Feel

Check out the talking tom version of Buzz, also featuring Talking Angela.

Boss Baby Version by The Backfire Productions

The Boss Baby has got the right Buzz in this animated version of the song.

Animation Cartoon video by Biplab Pradhan

Check out the animated version of Buzz by Biplab Pradhan.

Funny Whatsapp Version by Tube Galaxy

This funny whatsapp version by Tube Galaxy recreates the iconic DDLJ train scene of SRK and Kajol on the beats of Aastha Gill’s Buzz.

