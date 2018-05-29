Watch these funny versions of Aastha Gill's 'Buzz'
MUMBAI: Aastha Gill’s, Buzz, featuring Baadshah and Priyank Sharma has created the right buzz post its release. The song, which has crossed over 90 million views on YouTube is one of the top chartbusters of 2018. While, many covers and dance versions of the song have been made, we came across these fun animated versions of this upbeat song that has a rap by Badshah. Check out these cute, hilarious videos.
Buzz song in Chipmunk Version
This chipmunk version of Buzz is one of the cutest things we found.
Nobita and Shizuka (cartoon version) by NRT channel
This version is fun to watch.
Shinchan Version by Challenge Master
This version of Buzz, featuring the naughty cartoon character, Sinchan is a must watch.
Pokemon version by Fusion Master
The Pokemon version of Buzz showcases the love story of Ash and Serena.
Talking Tom Version by See and Feel
Check out the talking tom version of Buzz, also featuring Talking Angela.
Boss Baby Version by The Backfire Productions
The Boss Baby has got the right Buzz in this animated version of the song.
Animation Cartoon video by Biplab Pradhan
Check out the animated version of Buzz by Biplab Pradhan.
Funny Whatsapp Version by Tube Galaxy
This funny whatsapp version by Tube Galaxy recreates the iconic DDLJ train scene of SRK and Kajol on the beats of Aastha Gill’s Buzz.