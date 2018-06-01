RadioandMusic
Features |  01 Jun 2018 17:02 |  By RnMTeam

90's Indie pop songs that are still fresh in our memory

MUMBAI: 90’s era was a melody driven era that saw many indie artists and bands ruling hearts with their mesmerising numbers, which are still fresh in our memories. So, if you are 90’s kid then this listicle will surely remind you of the good old music days. And for the ones, who do not belong to this generation, should actually check out the article to know that fabulous music era of indie pop that got etched in our hearts forever.

Made In India – Alisha Chinai

Alisha Chinai’s this song, featuring the handsome hunk Milind Soman is recalled as one of the best song of the 90’s era. It literally was an awakening for women in the matter of their choices in men, which happened to be the Indian made.

Hogayi Hai Mohabbat

The reprised version of Hogayi Hai Mohabbat by 90’s artist Aslam and singer Shibani Kashyap is another gem from the 90’s melody list.

Dil Kya Kare – Shaan

Dil Kya Kare’s version by Shaan actually made us fall in love back then. His searching for his love interest, Naveeda Mehdi in the song literally made us fall in love with the song.

Chui Mui Si Tum Lagti Ho

If you didn’t fall in love with Preeti Jhangiani in this song, then you may surely be a pseudo 90’s kid.

Tunak Tunak – Daler Menhdi

There isn’t a single soul who did not dance to the tunes of Tunak Tunak in 90’s. This crazy Punjabi song by Daler Mehndi was indeed a groovy number.

Tu Tu Hai Wahi

Were you one of those 90’s guys, who actually dialled that number to do friendship with the beautiful ladies in the video?

Maeri – Euphoria

Maeri by the then famous band Euphoria was another song that still remains in our memory. Palash Sen and his band indeed gave us love goals with this number.

Woh Dheere Dheere

Woh Dheere Dheere featured the dashing Rakesh Bapat, who literally gave some romancing goals on Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s catchy vocals.

Tanha Dil - Shaan

Tanha Dil by Shaan is counted as one of the gripping emotional numbers from the 90’s era.

Maine Payal Hai Chhankai – Falguni Pathak

Falguni Pathak’s Maine Payal Hai Chhankai narrated a cute love story. The puppet dance in the video indeed paved way for a winter romance on the catchy beat.

Aankhon Mein - Aryans

This song by Aryans featured Hrishitaa Bhatt and the adorable Shahid Kapoor, who was in his teens at the time of the video.

Jab Samne Tum Aa Jate Ho – Asha Bhosle, Jagjit Singh and Lata Mangeshkar

Featuring Riya Sen in a double role, this romantic number managed to sway us by its simplicity and soft vocals by Jagjit Singh, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosale.

Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye - Falguni Pathak

If you believed in fairy tales then this song is a sweet memory from the 90’s that actually made us believe in them.

Yeh Hawa Kehti Hai Kya - Aryans

This song is for those guys who usually forget to pup-up the fuel tanks of their vehicles when travelling with friends because Yeh Hawa Kehti Hai Kya gives this best excuse for missing your girl.

Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein – Pankaj Udhas

If you are listening to this song today, then you are surely one of the proudest 90’s kid as this romantic song by Pankaj Udhas was a hit back then. And yes, it also featured Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy.

Lift Karadey - Adnan Sami

Adnan Sami’s Lift Karadey made the nation go crazy.

Meri Neend – A Band of Boys

Remember that band of some hot guys, who made us drool over both their songs and good looks? Yes, we are talking about A Band of Boys, who are getting back on the music scene soon. Meri Neend is one of their hit numbers.

Mere Naseeb Mein

This remix version featuring Baby H was a hit back then.

Dekha Hai Teri Aankhon Mein

Dekha Hai Teri Aankhon Mein is another memorable number by the Aryans.

Kaliyon Ka Chaman

Raise your hands if you have tried matching steps on Kaliyon Ka Chaman?

