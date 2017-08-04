Kishore Kumar and his famous musical pairings
MUMBAI: Kishore Kumar paired with many singers in his career, but there were a few pairings that worked best for the legendary singer. Thus, on his Birth Anniversary, we at Radioandmusic get you the top three pairings of Kishore and their famous songs.
Have a look -
Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar:
Kora Kagaz Tha Yeh Man Mera
Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein
Kaanchi Re Kaanchi
Nainon Mein Sapna
Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi:
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
Yaadon Ki Baaraat
Ek Rasta Do Rahi
Hum Premi Prem Karna Jaane
Kishore Kumar with Asha Bhosle:
Keh Doon Tumhe
Intah Ho Gayi Intezaar Ki
Aadho Aalo Chhayate
Haal Kaisa Hai Janab Ka