Kishore Kumar and his famous musical pairings

MUMBAI: Kishore Kumar paired with many singers in his career, but there were a few pairings that worked best for the legendary singer. Thus, on his Birth Anniversary, we at Radioandmusic get you the top three pairings of Kishore and their famous songs.

Have a look -

Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar:

Kora Kagaz Tha Yeh Man Mera

Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein

Kaanchi Re Kaanchi

Nainon Mein Sapna

Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi:

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Yaadon Ki Baaraat

Ek Rasta Do Rahi

Hum Premi Prem Karna Jaane

Kishore Kumar with Asha Bhosle:

Keh Doon Tumhe

Intah Ho Gayi Intezaar Ki

Aadho Aalo Chhayate

Haal Kaisa Hai Janab Ka