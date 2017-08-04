RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Features |  04 Aug 2017 15:12 |  By RnMTeam

Kishore Kumar and his famous musical pairings

MUMBAI: Kishore Kumar paired with many singers in his career, but there were a few pairings that worked best for the legendary singer. Thus, on his Birth Anniversary, we at Radioandmusic get you the top three pairings of Kishore and their famous songs.

Have a look -

Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar:

Kora Kagaz Tha Yeh Man Mera

Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein

Kaanchi Re Kaanchi

Nainon Mein Sapna

Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi:

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Yaadon Ki Baaraat

Ek Rasta Do Rahi

Hum Premi Prem Karna Jaane

Kishore Kumar with Asha Bhosle:

Keh Doon Tumhe

Intah Ho Gayi Intezaar Ki

Aadho Aalo Chhayate

Haal Kaisa Hai Janab Ka

Tags
Kishore Kumar birth anniversary Lata Mangeshkar Mohammed Rafi Asha Bhosle
Related news
Features | 04 Aug 2017

Kishore Kumar 'mixtape'

MUMBAI: When you think about the old Indian classic music, one name that definitely comes to your mind is none other than the legendary singer- composer- actor Kishore Kumar.

read more
Features | 04 Aug 2017

Kishore Special: Songs for the soul

MUMBAI: Kishore Kumar (4 August 1929 – 13 October 1987) the multi-talented star of the Indian film industry playback was and is still considered one of the most successful playback singers of the Hindi film industry.

read more
Features | 21 Jul 2017

Lyrics that are hard to forget- Anand Bakshi

MUMBAI: Bakshi Prakash Anand Vaid, fondly known as Anand Bakshi, was born in a family of Mohyal Brahmins from Kurree, on 21 July 1930 in Rawalpindi. Thus, on his birth anniversary Radioandmusic, takes you through his life’s journey.

read more
Features | 18 Jul 2017

Mehdi Hassan: A voice hard to forget

MUMBAI: Mehdi Hassan had an unmatchable voice, one that created a niche for him in the music industry of Pakistan, India and Bangladesh, and that space remains uninterrupted till date.

read more
Features | 10 Jul 2017

Sports personalities that excelled at music

MUMBAI: Recently Harbhajan Singh announced about his upcoming single, but this is not the first time he is trying his hands at singing. Years back he had sung ‘Meri Ma’. Infact he is not the only sportsperson to sing songs.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Gaana celebrating The Glad and The Sad of Kishore Kumar

MUMBAI: Gaana is celebrating Kishore Da's birthday by showcasing the best of his work under read more

Press Releases
Radio City Super Singer Season 9 flags off auditions in 39 cities

MUMBAI: Radio City has announced the launch of Season 9 of the biggest talent hunt - LuvIt Chocolread more

News
Complaints redressal system against TV, radio under preparation: Irani

NEW DELHI: The Government is in the process of formalizing the complaint redressal mechanism wherread more

Press Releases
Billboard International heavyweights to speak at All About Music Conference

MUMBAI: India's pioneering artist management agency, Tarsame Mittal Talent Management is gearead more

News
BARC Week 30: 9XM pushes Sony MIX, MTV Beats climbs up

MUMBAI: In week 30 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) saw striking cread more

top# 5 articles

1
Kishore Kumar 'mixtape'

MUMBAI: When you think about the old Indian classic music, one name that definitely comes to your mind is none other than the legendary singer-...read more

2
Akshay Kumar launches 'toilet' anthem

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar, who is surprised by how 54 per cent people in India don't have toilets in their homes, on Friday released a toilet...read more

3
Compositions of Vishal Bharadwaj

MUMBAI: One of the distinguished and veteran music composer- director Vishal Bharadwaj is b celebrating his birthday today. Vishal bharadwaj, who is...read more

4
Through Juicebox on Frisky, I try to bring something unusual to the music: Praveen Achary

MUMBAI: If you want to seize the thrill of progressive house, deep house or melodic techno, you cannot afford to miss Praveen Achary. The Bengaluru-...read more

5
It's party time this weekend at Razzberry Rhinoceros

MUMBAI: Baleno Wicked Weekend that started off with the intent to give India a new reason to celebrate every weekend has already covered 32 shows in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group