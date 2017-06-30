Must listen: Qawalli tracks of recent times
MUMBAI: Mujtaba Aziz Nazan recently sang for the recreated version of his father Aziz Nazan’s famous qawalli song ‘Chadhta Sooraj Dheere Dhhere’ for ‘Indua Sarkar’. This clearly indicated that qawalli will never be out of the Indian music circuit.
The past years have witnessed a slight rise in qawalli songs. Thus, we at Radioandmusic thought of treating you with qawalli tracks of recent times. Check the list -
Bhar Do Jholi Meri – Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Eid Mubarak- Daddy
Ya Ali Murtaza – Freaky Ali
Shah Ka Rutba-Agneepath
Chadhta Sooraj- Indu Sarkar
