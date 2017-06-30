RadioandMusic
Features |  30 Jun 2017

Must listen: Qawalli tracks of recent times

MUMBAI: Mujtaba Aziz Nazan recently sang for the recreated version of his father Aziz Nazan’s famous qawalli song ‘Chadhta Sooraj Dheere Dhhere’ for ‘Indua Sarkar’. This clearly indicated that qawalli will never be out of the Indian music circuit.

The past years have witnessed a slight rise in qawalli songs. Thus, we at Radioandmusic thought of treating you with qawalli tracks of recent times. Check the list -

Bhar Do Jholi Meri – Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Eid Mubarak- Daddy

Ya Ali Murtaza – Freaky Ali

Shah Ka Rutba-Agneepath

Chadhta Sooraj- Indu Sarkar

Also Read: Qawwali Magic: 10 songs you cannot miss

