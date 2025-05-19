RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Features
Comments (0)

Indie Meter Chart

source: Spotify, Youtube and Meta

RadioandMusic

Indie Meter

1
Galiyon ke Ghalib
Badshah
2
Finding Her
3
Paro
4
Jhol
5
Dooron Dooron
6
Bye
7
Choo Lo
8
Lamhey
9
Nadaaniyan
10
Samjho Na
11
Aaoge Tum Kabhi
12
Jo Tum Mere Ho
13
Maand

RnM Biz

Apple Music and UMG launch free sound therapy tracks to help you Focus, Relax, and Sleep

MUMBAI: Apple and Universal Music Group (UMG) have partnered to introduce Sound Therapy, a new coread more

Sapphire Media completes acquisition of Radio BIG 92.7 FM

MUMBAI: Sapphire Media Limited has completed the acquisition of FM Radio station, BIG 92.7 FM.read more

Anthropic’s Lawyer blames AI ‘Hallucination’ for incorrect citation in copyright case

MUMBAI: An attorney defending AI company Anthropic in a high-profile copyright lawsuit admitted tread more

Zojak’s Independent (Winning) Streak: How a Female Entrepreneur Turned Chance Meeting in Kingston into a Global Music Company

Zojak CEO Zoe Espitia went to Jamaica for a vacation, never suspecting that trip would completelyread more

#BharatKaGaana: India's music setting the scene in the global music landscape

MUMBAI: India’s music has long been celebrated for its depth, diversity, legendary artists, and mread more

Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed

top# 5 articles

1
Drake jokes about a “Bieber Curse” after $1M Maple Leafs Loss, voices support for Tory Lanez

MUMBAI: Following the Toronto Maple Leafs’ crushing 6-1 defeat to the Florida Panthers in Game 7, Canadian rapper Drake lightheartedly shifted blame...read more

2
‘Chasin Light’ by Sahana Naresh is the existential Indie Bop you didn't know you needed

MUMBAI: Have you ever stood in your room, phone in hand, mid-scroll, and suddenly asked yourself: Wait... what am I even doing here? If so, Chasin...read more

3
Three Years in the making - The honest journey behind ‘Sunflowers & Dreams’

MUMBAI: Written over three transformative years, these six songs were born directly from lived experiences — the electric rush of a first love, the...read more

4
XG perform for 50,000 fans at Tokyo Dome for World Tour Finale. Total attendance for the world tour reached 400,000!

MUMBAI: On May 14, girl group XG held the final performance of their "XG 1st WORLD TOUR 'The first HOWL'" at Tokyo Dome, in front of approximately...read more

5
Justin and Hailey Bieber step out for Maple Leafs Game amid speculation over Diddy allegations

MUMBAI: Justin and Hailey Bieber made a public appearance at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on Sunday night to support the Toronto Maple...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games