Indie Meter Chart

MUMBAI: Apple and Universal Music Group (UMG) have partnered to introduce Sound Therapy, a new coread more
MUMBAI: Sapphire Media Limited has completed the acquisition of FM Radio station, BIG 92.7 FM.read more
MUMBAI: An attorney defending AI company Anthropic in a high-profile copyright lawsuit admitted tread more
Zojak CEO Zoe Espitia went to Jamaica for a vacation, never suspecting that trip would completelyread more
MUMBAI: India’s music has long been celebrated for its depth, diversity, legendary artists, and mread more
MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...
MUMBAI: Following the Toronto Maple Leafs’ crushing 6-1 defeat to the Florida Panthers in Game 7, Canadian rapper Drake lightheartedly shifted blame...read more
MUMBAI: Have you ever stood in your room, phone in hand, mid-scroll, and suddenly asked yourself: Wait... what am I even doing here? If so, Chasin...read more
MUMBAI: Written over three transformative years, these six songs were born directly from lived experiences — the electric rush of a first love, the...read more
MUMBAI: On May 14, girl group XG held the final performance of their "XG 1st WORLD TOUR 'The first HOWL'" at Tokyo Dome, in front of approximately...read more
MUMBAI: Justin and Hailey Bieber made a public appearance at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on Sunday night to support the Toronto Maple...read more