Folktronica producers Tech Panda x Kenzani gives Rajasthani folk song ‘Padosan’ an electronic makeover

MUMBAI: Delhi-based contemporary electronica producers Tech Panda x Kenzani’s take on old Indian folk songs has made them one of Indian electronica’s most distinctive acts, and their latest collaboration with percussionist Rais Khan and rapper Raxstar, ‘Padosan’ showcases just why.

Loved for their ability to make old Indian sounds talk a new modern language, ‘Padosan’ features an old Rajasthani song – ‘Padosan le gai re’. Sung by Rais Khan, who also plays the khartal on it, ‘Padosan’ layers his plaintive vocals with DnB and UK garage, and Raxstar’s sharp-and-straight verses in complementary contrast.

“This song came out of a serendipitous jam session with the maestro Rais Khan, and the enchanting melody of ‘Padosan’ captivated us instantly,” say Tech Panda and Kenzani of the track.

“Delving deeper, we discovered its rich roots in Rajasthani folk music, embraced by various artists across genres. Inspired, we gave it a Tech Panda x Kenzani twist with a fusion of DnB and UK garage but wanted to keep that traditional spirit of the song alive,” they add.

Written as a lament of a woman who wishes her stolen valuables be returned to her, the song incidentally was a viral hit last year in the Rajasthani folk music space on social media.

This collaborative effort breathes new life into a cherished folk gem, inviting listeners to immerse themselves in its infectious rhythm and spirited narrative, and is the first two songs that the duo of Rupinder Nanda and Kedar Santwani have planned with the khartal maestro.

‘Padosan’ is now available on all streaming platforms.