Features |  07 Feb 2022 13:33 |  By RnMTeam

'India has lost a great daughter', Manmohan Singh expresses grief

MUMBAI: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has offered condolences on the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Sunday morning and said India has lost its great daughter.

In a statement the former Prime Minister said, "I have learnt with deepest sorrow about the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar. India has lost a great daughter. She was the 'Nightingale of India' and through her songs made an immense contribution to the cultural integration of the country. Her passing away is an immense loss to our nation and the void is going to be impossible to fill."

"My wife and I send our heartfelt condolences to the members of Lataji's family, and we pray to God for the peace of the departed Soul," he added.

The Congress official Twitter handle said: "The passing away of legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji comes as a huge loss for our country. Her voice mesmerised millions, and inspired people all over the world. Our condolences to her family, friends and fans."

Lata Mangeshkar, India's most loved singer who had once moved Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to tears, leaves behind a teary-eyed nation of admirers who grew up listening to her immutable voice give wings to the words of poets and the screen careers of legions of heroines.

India's Melody Queen, who also composed music for Marathi films and was a producer as well, and had the distinction of being conferred with the highest civilian honours of India and France, passed away on Sunday morning at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she had been admitted because of Covid-related complications on January 11.

(Source: IANS)

Manmohan Singh Lata Mangeshkar Bharat Ratna
