When Chai Met Toast and Job Kurian Present “Dreamland,” a Musical Reflection of Kerala

MUMBAI: Dreamland, a new release by When Chai Met Toast in collaboration with Malayalam singer-songwriter Job Kurian, explores how home is formed through ordinary moments, shared spaces, and the stories that unfold within them. Written in English, Hindi, and Malayalam, the song reflects the band's memories of growing up in Kerala, a place they call their “Dreamland”.

The track draws on scenes from daily life, familiar sounds, and references to local culture. It speaks to people who have felt a connection to a place through the small, often overlooked moments that define it. From food and music to the pace of life, Dreamland builds a narrative that feels both individual and collective.

Written during album sessions in the hills of Kerala, the song was later recorded in the studio. It is part of the band’s upcoming album Small Town, Big Love, Little Homes. Instruments such as the Chenda and Kombu are used throughout the composition, giving it a strong link to the region’s folk traditions. The use of three languages adds layers to the story, making it accessible while staying rooted in its setting.

Speaking about the release, When Chai Met Toast said, “Travelling the world with our music over the last two years made us realize there's no place like home. The song is not just a celebration of Kerala as a place, but an ode to our families, friends and memories that make our land magic. Dreamland finds its roots in the sights and sounds we’ve grown up with.The initial idea came about during a songwriting trip in the hills. As we worked on it, the track slowly evolved into something more expansive and larger than life. Thus came the addition of Kerala folk instruments, creating a canvas that's rooted yet contemporary. The messaging and intertwining of languages (English, Hindi and Malayalam) lends the song its WCMT touch. For us, it feels deeply personal, and we hope the emotion is universal. It’s about the warmth, the laughter, the chaos, the small town dreams, and the little moments that stay with you.Collaborating with Job Kurian on this was incredibly special. His divine voice added a timeless texture to the song that elevated it beyond what we had imagined.”

Job Kurian added, “It was a warm invitation to be featured with When Chai Met Toast, and I’ve always had a liking for all the members. The respect was mutual, so I gladly proceeded. I could relate to the song ‘Dreamland’ and felt that it had a distinct character that suited my way of rendering. As someone who has lived my entire life in Kerala, I am deeply rooted to my land and cannot imagine living anywhere else. This is my home, and I feel truly blessed to be here - so the song and its lyrics made absolute sense to me.”

Dreamland captures the emotional connection people have with their surroundings. Through language, instrumentation, and lived experience, the song offers a perspective that is both grounded and relatable.