News |  20 Aug 2025 14:21

Land of Maasai – A Sonic Journey by Omkar Salunkhe

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based percussionist, rhythm arranger, and producer Omkar Salunkhe steps into a new chapter with his latest single Land of Maasai, releasing on 9th August 2025 — a date that carries double significance: World Indigenous Peoples’ Day and the birthday of his Guru, Ustad Taufiq Qureshi.

This is Omkar’s first solo release since his 2021 original Cuba Groovin’. Far from being “just another track,” Land of Maasai is a tribute to the strength, dignity, and spirit of Indigenous communities, inspired by the vibrant culture of the Maasai people of East Africa. The idea was sparked after Omkar encountered the powerful photographic work of Jimmy Nelson, whose portraits of Indigenous tribes opened a new way of hearing stories — through rhythm and silence.

"Jimmy Nelson’s images made me feel something very primal,” Omkar shares. “They made me hear a sound in stillness — rhythm in silence. That’s what I tried to capture here.”

The song blends earthy percussion, layered tribal chants, and cinematic textures — an ancient-meets-modern soundscape that’s both raw and composed. It features Prathamesh Kandalkar and Avadhoot Phadke, with mixing and mastering by Chinmay Mestry.

Known for his work with A. R. Rahman (Atrangi Re, Chamkila, Why? – The Musical),  Ustad Zakir Hussain and Mickey Hart’s world music album (In the Groove), and live performances with Shankar Mahadevan, Niladri Kumar, Ranjit Barot, Sukhwinder Singh, and many more — Omkar chose to hold back Land of Maasai until the right moment, making it a personal, meaningful, and timeless release.

"Land of Maasai is my offering to rhythm, heritage, and the stories that live in our bones," he says.

Track Credits:

1.    Music Producer / Songwriter: Omkar Salunkhe

2.    Featuring Artists: Prathamesh Kandalkar, Avadhoot Phadke

3.    Mixing & Mastering: Chinmay Mestry

4.    Genre: World Music | Label: Independent

