Karma drops latest single 'Ring A Rose'- Swagger, struggle, and a hook that won’t leave your head

MUMBAI: Karma is back with ‘Ring A Rose’, a raw, unapologetic street anthem that channels the hustle, ambition, and hunger that define his artistry. Powered by a heavy beat and the instantly addictive hook “Ringa ringa roses, pocket bhari notes se”, the track flips a childhood rhyme into a fearless statement of triumph.
‘Ring A Rose’ is Karma at his sharpest, balancing swagger with struggle, wit with grit. The single, released via Warner Music India, is paired with a high-octane music video that fuses live action with animation. In it, Karma and his crew take on a local don, transforming his bars into a cinematic street tale.
Speaking about the song, Karma said, “I wanted to take something innocent and make it dangerous. ‘Ring A Rose’ is about turning play into power. It’s the grind, the scars, the wins and wearing all of it proudly. Every line is me telling the world: I’m here, and I’m not slowing down.”
Through tracks like Duniya Makkaar, GOAT SHIT, Karta Kya Hai, and BADA, Karma has carved a distinct lane in Indian hip-hop earning chart spots, building a cult fanbase, and emerging as one of the most compelling voices of the new wave.
‘Ring A Rose’ is now streaming on all major platforms.
Listen Here: out-now.lnk.to/RingARose
Watch the official video:
MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio arm of Dainik Bhaskar group launches new show with renowned poet, contenread more
MUMBAI: In a significant shift, the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) is expanding its outrread more
MUMBAI: TIPS Music Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Spotify has struck a powerful chord in the second quarter of 2025, posting impressive grread more
MUMBAI: From Rs.read more
Expands to 14 new cities, receiving the most cities in Batch III Phase III auction conducted by MIB read more
MUMBAI: India is fast becoming one of the most exciting live music destinations in the world. Concerts in India are not only about entertainment,...read more
MUMBAI: Dreamland, a new release by When Chai Met Toast in collaboration with Malayalam singer-songwriter Job Kurian, explores how home is formed...read more
MUMBAI: The powerful voices of Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan come together for a grand Ganesh anthem, Jai Shree Ganesha...read more
MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s leading audio streaming service with 100 mn+ MAUs, is all set to participate in All About Music 2025, India’s leading B2B...read more