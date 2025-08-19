JioSaavn turns the spotlight on creators at All About Music 2025

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s leading audio streaming service with 100 mn+ MAUs, is all set to participate in All About Music 2025, India’s leading B2B music conference bringing creators, experts and key stakeholders across the Indian music industry together. Over the course of the three day event, JioSaavn will host an Open Mic Stage and a Connect Corner to encourage artist discovery, direct engagement and meaningful conversations within the Indian music community.

The Open Mic stage will feature many artists who will share their insights on how JioSaavn’s ArtistOne mobile application and JioSaavn’s newly launched ArtistOne Finds playlist property can be used to optimize artists’ outreach to their fans and gain new audiences. The ArtistOne Finds playlist is a revolutionary step towards highlighting upcoming talent with established and well loved artists.

The Connect Corner, which will also be available on all three days- will serve as a dedicated space for artists to meet the JioSaavn team to ask questions, and gain actionable insights into how to leverage the platform for maximum reach and impact.

All About Music will take place from August 20th - August 22nd 2025 bringing together music professionals, creators and enthusiasts for panel, showcases and networking opportunities.