JioSaavn turns the spotlight on creators at All About Music 2025

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s leading audio streaming service with 100 mn+ MAUs, is all set to participate in All About Music 2025, India’s leading B2B music conference bringing creators, experts and key stakeholders across the Indian music industry together. Over the course of the three day event, JioSaavn will host an Open Mic Stage and a Connect Corner to encourage artist discovery, direct engagement and meaningful conversations within the Indian music community.
The Open Mic stage will feature many artists who will share their insights on how JioSaavn’s ArtistOne mobile application and JioSaavn’s newly launched ArtistOne Finds playlist property can be used to optimize artists’ outreach to their fans and gain new audiences. The ArtistOne Finds playlist is a revolutionary step towards highlighting upcoming talent with established and well loved artists.
The Connect Corner, which will also be available on all three days- will serve as a dedicated space for artists to meet the JioSaavn team to ask questions, and gain actionable insights into how to leverage the platform for maximum reach and impact.
All About Music will take place from August 20th - August 22nd 2025 bringing together music professionals, creators and enthusiasts for panel, showcases and networking opportunities.
MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio arm of Dainik Bhaskar group launches new show with renowned poet, contenread more
MUMBAI: In a significant shift, the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) is expanding its outrread more
MUMBAI: TIPS Music Ltd.read more
MUMBAI: Spotify has struck a powerful chord in the second quarter of 2025, posting impressive grread more
MUMBAI: From Rs.read more
MUMBAI: India is fast becoming one of the most exciting live music destinations in the world. Concerts in India are not only about entertainment,...read more
Expands to 14 new cities, receiving the most cities in Batch III Phase III auction conducted by MIB read more
MUMBAI: Dreamland, a new release by When Chai Met Toast in collaboration with Malayalam singer-songwriter Job Kurian, explores how home is formed...read more
MUMBAI: The powerful voices of Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan come together for a grand Ganesh anthem, Jai Shree Ganesha...read more
MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s leading audio streaming service with 100 mn+ MAUs, is all set to participate in All About Music 2025, India’s leading B2B...read more