JetSynthesys’ JetAlive launches first Marquee Events with RE:SOUND Lucky Ali India Tour and K-Town 3.0 Festival

MUMBAI: India is fast becoming one of the most exciting live music destinations in the world. Concerts in India are not only about entertainment, they transform cities, boost tourism, and create new cultural moments. Foraying into this landscape, JetAlive, the live experience arm of JetSynthesys, has announced the launch of its first live event calendar with two marquee events – RE:SOUND Lucky Ali India Tour, and the K-Town 3.0 Festival (through a partnership with Tani Events).

The live events industry in India has grown multi-fold and concerts & music festivals today have become economic engines in their own right, creating employment, filling hotels, flights and trains, and driving businesses across cities. JetAlive’s debut calendar is built on this momentum, bringing together legacy talent and global cultural movements to shape the country’s future of live events.

The Lucky Ali India Tour will take one of India’s most beloved and recognised voices on a nationwide journey. Lucky Ali’s music defines an era, and the tour gives audiences the chance to experience his timeless music once again. The tour kickstarts on 2nd November in Delhi, with tickets available on BookMyShow for Delhi (2nd Nov), Kolkata (22nd Nov), Bengaluru (6th Dec), Hyderabad (13th Dec), and Ahmedabad (20th Dec). Tickets for Jaipur, Guwahati, Mumbai, and Pune will go live soon, adding more opportunities for fans across the country to be part of this unforgettable experience.

Alongside this, the K-Town 3.0 Festival returns to Mumbai on 1st November in partnership with Tani Events. Known across Asia for its high-energy vibrancy, the festival will bring its distinctive cultural pulse to Indian audiences once again. While tickets will be live on District very soon, the artist line-up for the K-pop concerts and cultural showcases will also be announced shortly, ensuring anticipation remains high among fans eager for the return of this global celebration.

Rajan Navani, CEO and Founder of JetSynthesys, said, “Live entertainment in India is fast becoming a driver of economic growth and cultural soft power. Countries build influence not only through trade and technology but also through the global reach of their culture. With JetAlive, we are investing in creating platforms that strengthen India’s position on that stage. These events are the beginning of a calendar that will showcase India’s talent, attract international collaborations, and reinforce our standing as one of the most exciting live music markets in the world.”

Kumar Razdan, Head of JetAlive, added, ““Our vision is to curate experiences that balance nostalgia with discovery, giving Indian fans access to both their all-time favourites and fresh international formats. With JetAlive, we are catering to the young digital-first audience that seeks phygital experiences—where the excitement of live events is seamlessly blended with digital engagement. Lucky Ali’s return is an emotional moment for millions, while K-Town brings a new energy and community to the scene. Together, they set the tone for what JetAlive will stand for in the years to come.”

The launch of these two events marks the start of JetAlive’s journey to reimagine live music and events in India, connecting heritage with new-age fandom and contributing to the country’s ascent as a global hub for live entertainment.