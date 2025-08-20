Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with Shankar, Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan’s new song 'Jai Shree Ganesha'

MUMBAI: The powerful voices of Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan come together for a grand Ganesh anthem, Jai Shree Ganesha. Released today, this vibrant devotional track features music by Kedar Pandit and lyrics by Nachiket Jog and is presented by Times Music.

Blending energetic rhythms with rich expressive vocals, Jai Shree Ganesha brings alive the joy, devotion and grandeur of Ganesh Chaturthi. The song captures the excitement of processions, the warmth of prayers and the festive spirit that fills every home during the celebrations.

Shankar Mahadevan said, "Jai Shree Ganesha is filled with the festive spirit and energy that Lord Ganesha inspires. It’s a track that celebrates devotion and joy in equal measure and I’m excited for listeners to welcome Bappa with this music."

Siddharth Mahadevan added, "The vibe of Jai Shree Ganesha is pure celebration. It’s a track that will instantly make you feel like joining the aarti and dancing with the procession."

Shivam Mahadevan shared, "Singing along with my father and brother for a song dedicated to Ganpati Bappa is always special. We wanted to create something that fills every home with positivity and celebration."

Mandar Thakur, CEO of Times Music, said, "Jai Shree Ganesha is an extraordinary festive track that will connect deeply with audiences during Ganesh Chaturthi. Having Shankar, Siddharth and Shivam together makes this song truly powerful and unforgettable."

Jai Shree Ganesha is now available worldwide on Times Music and all major streaming platforms.