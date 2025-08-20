RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Aug 2025 14:30 |  By RnMTeam

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with Shankar, Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan’s new song 'Jai Shree Ganesha'

MUMBAI: The powerful voices of Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan come together for a grand Ganesh anthem, Jai Shree Ganesha. Released today, this vibrant devotional track features music by Kedar Pandit and lyrics by Nachiket Jog and is presented by Times Music.

Blending energetic rhythms with rich expressive vocals, Jai Shree Ganesha brings alive the joy, devotion and grandeur of Ganesh Chaturthi. The song captures the excitement of processions, the warmth of prayers and the festive spirit that fills every home during the celebrations.

Shankar Mahadevan said, "Jai Shree Ganesha is filled with the festive spirit and energy that Lord Ganesha inspires. It’s a track that celebrates devotion and joy in equal measure and I’m excited for listeners to welcome Bappa with this music."

Siddharth Mahadevan added, "The vibe of Jai Shree Ganesha is pure celebration. It’s a track that will instantly make you feel like joining the aarti and dancing with the procession."

Shivam Mahadevan shared, "Singing along with my father and brother for a song dedicated to Ganpati Bappa is always special. We wanted to create something that fills every home with positivity and celebration."

Mandar Thakur, CEO of Times Music, said, "Jai Shree Ganesha is an extraordinary festive track that will connect deeply with audiences during Ganesh Chaturthi. Having Shankar, Siddharth and Shivam together makes this song truly powerful and unforgettable."

Jai Shree Ganesha is now available worldwide on Times Music and all major streaming platforms.

Tags
Shankar Mahadevan music
Related news
 | 20 Aug 2025

JetSynthesys’ JetAlive launches first Marquee Events with RE:SOUND Lucky Ali India Tour and K-Town 3.0 Festival

MUMBAI: India is fast becoming one of the most exciting live music destinations in the world. Concerts in India are not only about entertainment, they transform cities, boost tourism, and create new cultural moments.

read more
 | 20 Aug 2025

Land of Maasai – A Sonic Journey by Omkar Salunkhe

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based percussionist, rhythm arranger, and producer Omkar Salunkhe steps into a new chapter with his latest single Land of Maasai, releasing on 9th August 2025 — a date that carries double significance: World Indigenous Peoples’ Day and the birthday of his Guru, Ustad Taufiq Quresh

read more
 | 20 Aug 2025

When Chai Met Toast and Job Kurian Present “Dreamland,” a Musical Reflection of Kerala

MUMBAI: Dreamland, a new release by When Chai Met Toast in collaboration with Malayalam singer-songwriter Job Kurian, explores how home is formed through ordinary moments, shared spaces, and the stories that unfold within them.

read more
 | 20 Aug 2025

JetSynthesys’ JetAlive launches first Marquee Events with RE:SOUND Lucky Ali India Tour and K-Town 3.0 Festival

MUMBAI: India is fast becoming one of the most exciting live music destinations in the world. Concerts in India are not only about entertainment, they transform cities, boost tourism, and create new cultural moments.

read more
 | 19 Aug 2025

JioSaavn turns the spotlight on creators at All About Music 2025

MUMBAI: JioSaavn, India’s leading audio streaming service with 100 mn+ MAUs, is all set to participate in All About Music 2025, India’s leading B2B music conference bringing creators, experts and key stakeholders across the Indian music industry together.

read more

RnM Biz

MY FM launches new radio show 'Nayab Nazariya' with Nayab Midha

MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio arm of Dainik Bhaskar group launches new show with renowned poet, contenread more

IPRS is taking Music Rights literacy beyond metros reaching India’s remote creators

MUMBAI: In a significant shift, the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) is expanding its outrread more

TIPS Music delivers strong Q1 FY26 results with 19% Revenue Growth and expanding digital reach

MUMBAI: TIPS Music Ltd.read more

Spotify hits high note in Q2 2025 with strong subscriber and Revenue Growth

MUMBAI: Spotify has struck a powerful chord in the second quarter of 2025, posting impressive grread more

The Studio behind the Sound: How Bay Owl is powering India's Regional Music Revolution

MUMBAI: From Rs.read more

top# 5 articles

1
JetSynthesys’ JetAlive launches first Marquee Events with RE:SOUND Lucky Ali India Tour and K-Town 3.0 Festival

MUMBAI: India is fast becoming one of the most exciting live music destinations in the world. Concerts in India are not only about entertainment,...read more

2
Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with Shankar, Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan’s new song 'Jai Shree Ganesha'

MUMBAI: The powerful voices of Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan come together for a grand Ganesh anthem, Jai Shree Ganesha...read more

3
When Chai Met Toast and Job Kurian Present “Dreamland,” a Musical Reflection of Kerala

MUMBAI: Dreamland, a new release by When Chai Met Toast in collaboration with Malayalam singer-songwriter Job Kurian, explores how home is formed...read more

4
Land of Maasai – A Sonic Journey by Omkar Salunkhe

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based percussionist, rhythm arranger, and producer Omkar Salunkhe steps into a new chapter with his latest single Land of Maasai,...read more

5
Grammy-nominated Kirtan Virtuoso Krishna Das announces multi-city India Tour 2025

MUMBAI:  Building on its successful presentations of Radhika Das and Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Team Innovation Cultural is honored to announce the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games