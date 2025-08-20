RadioandMusic
BIG FM is now India's largest radio network with 67 stations across the country

MUMBAI: BIG FM, now India’s largest radio network, has strengthened its presence by adding 9 new stations, growing its reach to 67 stations across the nation. With this milestone, BIG now stands as India’s largest single brand radio network, offering unmatched reach and deeper connection with audiences across the length and breadth of the country.

The new stations are in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand; and will be operational in the next 6-9 months. With this expansion, BIG now has a dominant presence in Hindi speaking markets of Northern and Central India with 34 stations along with a market leadership position in many states reinforcing its hyperlocal strength and deep regional connect.

Sahil Mangla, Chairman, Sapphire Media Limited, shared, “We at BIG are continuously thriving to become India’s leading player in the audio entertainment sector with a deep focus on original content, audiences, hyperlocal reach and connect, tech and AI integration. With every milestone, the responsibility to create a positive impact grows. Becoming India’s largest radio network is both an achievement and a commitment towards audiences and advertisers. We look forward to doing a lot of amazing work in the future after the successful launch of BIG LIVE and BIG OOH.”

Adding to it, Sunil Kumaran, CEO, BIG FM, said, “At BIG, our growth is guided by our philosophy of ‘Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho’, where we focus on building deeper relationships with listeners and our advertisers. With the addition of these new stations, we are also expanding and strengthening our teams across regions, ensuring that we are well-equipped to deliver on our vision. This expansion enables us to create content and opportunities that truly resonate with diverse communities, while building a robust network for our partners and audiences alike. We are looking forward to seeing more bright minds joining BIG soon.”

With 67 stations and an ever-expanding reach, BIG FM continues to set benchmarks in the radio industry, reinforcing its position as a trusted network that connects people, culture and brands across India.

